As you begin settling into Bloomington this semester, the commute to class is undoubtedly on your mind. If you plan on biking to class, be aware that there is usually an uptick in bicycle theft this time of year. These thefts are more than a mere annoyance; they are a genuine problem that can be found in almost every city, especially on university campuses. These crimes crush opportunities to further a bike-friendly environment and deter students who may want to use bikes on campus. According to data from surveys conducted by IU Transportation Demand Management (IU TDM), an estimated 64% of bike thefts go unreported. Students can help prevent these thefts from happening and increase the chance of their stolen bike being recovered by following the guidance provided in this article.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO