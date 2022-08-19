Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Gerstenberg’s eight saves lead Indiana women’s soccer to draw against Virginia Tech
The Indiana women’s soccer team might have continued its cold offensive streak in its second draw of the season Sunday at Virginia Tech University, but the game was far from uneventful. Sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg earned the 11th shutout of her career and collected a personal-best eight saves to...
Indiana Daily Student
Campus advocacy groups to hold joint rally Friday
Three campus advocacy groups will hold a Kickstart Rally on August 26 to reaffirm and gain more support for their movements. The rally will consist of Sunrise Bloomington, Students for a New Green World and Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers. It will be at the Showalter Fountain and will start at 3 p.m.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington PRIDE to present drag performers DiDa Ritz, Saint at annual Pridefest Aug. 27
Bloomington PRIDE will present its ninth annual Bloomington Pridefest from 2:00-11:45 p.m. on Aug. 27. The all-ages event will feature entertainment, educational workshops and food trucks. Ranked by Thrillist as the best college town pride event in the nation, the downtown street fair aims to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Pridefest...
Indiana Daily Student
Tips to protect yourself from bike theft on Indiana University’s campus this year
As you begin settling into Bloomington this semester, the commute to class is undoubtedly on your mind. If you plan on biking to class, be aware that there is usually an uptick in bicycle theft this time of year. These thefts are more than a mere annoyance; they are a genuine problem that can be found in almost every city, especially on university campuses. These crimes crush opportunities to further a bike-friendly environment and deter students who may want to use bikes on campus. According to data from surveys conducted by IU Transportation Demand Management (IU TDM), an estimated 64% of bike thefts go unreported. Students can help prevent these thefts from happening and increase the chance of their stolen bike being recovered by following the guidance provided in this article.
