WOLF
AT&T expands 5G across PA by adding 16 new sites to boost network speeds
PA (WOLF) — AT&T announced on Monday that the company has expanded its 5G network in Pennsylvania, adding 16 new sites in 13 counties to boost network speeds for customers and first responders. New sites are popping up at locations in Carbon, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties. The release states:
WOLF
164th annual Harford Fair
HARFORD, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — The 164th Harford Fair went on until the end of the weekend. It was jam-packed with lots of activities such as rides and food tastings. Admission ranges from $5-$15 with a discount for senior citizens. Parking is free on the fairgrounds.
WOLF
National Aviation Day does something special for local senior citizens
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Senior citizens at Complete Care at Riverview Ridge in Wilkes Barre got to do something pretty exciting for National Aviation Day on Friday. The facility rented a charter plane and a pilot with a banner that will read “Hello Complete Care! You are loved!”...
