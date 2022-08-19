ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
164th annual Harford Fair

HARFORD, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — The 164th Harford Fair went on until the end of the weekend. It was jam-packed with lots of activities such as rides and food tastings. Admission ranges from $5-$15 with a discount for senior citizens. Parking is free on the fairgrounds.
