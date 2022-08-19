ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FanSided

Patriots great Julian Edelman has some much-needed inspiration for Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox have been struggling to stay afloat this season, and former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman shared encouraging words on the matter. The Boston Red Sox have had quite a difficult season. After making five playoffs and winning two World Series in the past 10 seasons, they’re at the bottom of the AL East standings and fighting for a Wild Card spot against the Baltimore Orioles this season. Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman shared some encouraging words on the matter.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

3 offensive Cleveland Browns whose stock dropped against the Eagles

Not every Cleveland Browns player looked good against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cleveland Browns are trying to salvage the season after the suspension of disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson will be out the first 11 games of the year and managed to negotiate his suspension so that he can come back with enough time in the year so that the year is counted against his contract.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Five Chiefs players barely hanging onto a roster spot

With more roster cuts due this week and next, some members of the Kansas City Chiefs roster are barely hanging onto their spots. The Kansas City Chiefs sent their fans home happy, after a 24-14 victory over the Washington Commanders on Aug. 20, 2022. From top to bottom, fans left feeling good about the new-look Chiefs, from the rookies to the veterans. Several Chiefs players were not active for Kansas City on Saturday, including defensive tackle Chris Jones, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, and tight end Blake Bell.
KANSAS CITY, MO
#San Francisco Giants#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Rockies Prediction#Nl
FanSided

Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Washington Commanders Will Be Worst NFL Team in 2022

A couple of weeks ago on Daily Betslip, myself and Peter Dewey gave out who we thought were the best bets to finish as the worst team in the NFL this upcoming season. I claimed that the Washington Commanders would finish with the worst record. Now, listen, I've had a...
WASHINGTON, DC
