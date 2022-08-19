TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few disturbances exist in the tropical eastern North Atlantic waters. One wave of moisture coming off of the western African continent has long-range chances to further develop into a tropical depression toward the end of this week. Whatever it does, it will stay in the distant waters through this week while moving west. Various waves of moisture are also traversing the Caribbean, which can eventually feed into the rainy Gulf pattern around the middle of the week. No major developments are expected closer to Florida, but conditions and forecast trends will be monitored in the upcoming days for any suspicious activity.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO