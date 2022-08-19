Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 46
2-year-old Thomas County girl located safe, mother in custody
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A two-year-old Thomas County girl who was previously reported as missing has been located safely, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. The mother has been arrested in connection to the child’s abduction. ORIGINAL STORY:. A Levi’s call has been issued for a missing 2-year-old...
Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
UPDATE: AMBER Alert issued for Thomas County child canceled
Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the AMBER Alert issued on behalf of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office is canceled
Florida Caregiver Accused Of Dragging Disabled Patient By The Hair, Ripping It Out
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the help of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, announced the arrest of a care provider for abusing an adult with disabilities. According to the MFCU investigation, Makala Malcolm, 24, dragged an adult with disabilities directly by
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Rucker military student’s body found after vanishing while tubing in Florida river
UPDATE: “The body of the missing tuber was recovered during the night. More information will be available later this morning,” the sheriff’s office posted. ORIGINAL: A search is underway for a military student from Fort Rucker who vanished while tubing with a group of students on Florida’s Chipola River, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Court trial involving man in standoff in Tallahassee to end
A court trial involving a man who killed himself during a standoff with law enforcement will formally end.
Man arrested in Leon Co. for possession of material displaying abuse of a minor
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had made an arrest in a case involving possession of material displaying abuse of a minor.
WCTV
Ashley Douglas Noon Cooking Segment: Anytime protein bowl
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Anytime Protein Bowl” recipe, inspired by Cooking Healthy With Ashley and Herschel Holloway’s fitness program, owner of Anytime Fitness. 6615 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308. Ingredients. 4 boneless skinless chicken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Body of missing person in Spring Creek found according to Jackson Co. Sheriffs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Fort Rucker student, who sunk below the water and couldn’t be located in Jackson County. On Saturday, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a...
WJHG-TV
Update: body found of missing swimmer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a swimmer in Spring Creek has been found. Divers found the body at around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning. The body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office. This is all the...
wfxl.com
Woman sentenced in 2018 Colquitt Co. school bus incident dies in custody
The woman sentenced in a 2018 Colquitt County school bus incident has died while in custody in Pulaski County. According to Pulaski County Coroner Christopher Clark, 29-year-old Monica Cutts, an inmate at Pulaski State Prison, died Monday just after 4:30 p.m. Cutts said she was declared brain dead after being transported to a Macon hospital.
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile
The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday afternoon that it is searching for a missing juvenile.
wtxl.com
Sunday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/21/2022)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few disturbances exist in the tropical eastern North Atlantic waters. One wave of moisture coming off of the western African continent has long-range chances to further develop into a tropical depression toward the end of this week. Whatever it does, it will stay in the distant waters through this week while moving west. Various waves of moisture are also traversing the Caribbean, which can eventually feed into the rainy Gulf pattern around the middle of the week. No major developments are expected closer to Florida, but conditions and forecast trends will be monitored in the upcoming days for any suspicious activity.
WCTV
Quincy PD investigating homicide after early morning shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Officers are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting, according to the Quincy Police Department. Authorities responded to the area of U.S. 90 and South Jackson Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release. Officers reportedly discovered a black sedan riddled with bullets, and...
WCTV
New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are coming to light in regards to an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Tallahassee. The incident began to unfold around 6:50 p.m. at the First Commerce Credit Union near the intersection of Capital Circle North West and West Tharpe Street when two separate victims were allegedly held up by a man armed with a gun, said police.
JoEllen's bringing something new to downtown Tallahassee
Southern comfort food inspired by the love a mother had for her son. That’s how JoEllen's came to be.
wfxl.com
BOLO issued in Colquitt County for multiple charges
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo on its Facebook page on Wednesday for Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr. The CCSO is offering a $500 reward. Brinkley Jr, also known as Drew, is wanted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, state court bench warrant, and felony violation of probation.
WCTV
Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
WCTV
County closes dog park after dog contracts “flesh eating mold’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has closed Bradfordville Dog Park after a dog that visited got sick from a “flesh eating mold.”. “The County received a report of a dog believed to have contracted a naturally occurring contaminant found near ponds and wetlands,” Leon County spokesperson Matt Cavell said in a statement to WCTV.
Comments / 0