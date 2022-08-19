Read full article on original website
‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails. […] The post ‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith
Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel Elliott’s harsh reality with Cowboys future looking bleak
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot could be near the end of his tenure with the team. Ezekiel Elliot has been with the Cowboys since they took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Over these past six seasons, Elliot has served as the Cowboy’s lead back, playing in 88 career games.
2 Dolphins backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Miami Dolphins are 1-1 in the preseason and have already begun the slow process of cutting their roster down to 53. The starters have not played much going into the final preseason game but some players have already been put on notice. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson has outplayed backup...
Kirk Cousins fires ‘explosive’ take over criticisms against Vikings offense
There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Vikings now that new head coach Kevin O’Connell is in the picture. The Mike Zimmer era has officially ended, and there’s considerable excitement as to what the 37-year-old shot-caller is going to bring to the table for Kirk Cousins and Co.
‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has yet to announce his QB1 for Week 1, although there is a firm belief Baker Mayfield will win the job over Sam Darnold. If you’re asking Panthers legendary wideout Steve Smith, however, the pick is easy. It’s without a doubt, Mayfield. Smith explained why the former Browns signal-caller […] The post ‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ job in jeopardy? David Bakhtiari hilariously sparks Packers QB competition
It looks like Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is threatened by his potential QB replacement … And no, we’re not talking about Jordan Love, but rather David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari returned to practice Sunday after a lengthy recovery journey from a torn ACL, and right in the first day that he joined the team, he was ready to steal the position of his good friend. The veteran offensive tackle was caught on video practicing with the team under center and taking snaps, looking like he is ready to play QB.
brownsnation.com
Vegas Adjusts Browns Win Projection
Fans finally know how long they’ll wait to see Deshaun Watson play a real game for the Cleveland Browns. So now it is time to get on to other serious matters. And the oddsmakers in Las Vegas were quick to do their part by adjusting odds and parlays involving the team.
Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett
FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh. During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already." Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from...
Jaguars Fans Trade Punches With Steelers Fans In All-Out Brawl In Jacksonville
It might only be the second week of preseason, but the Jacksonville Jaguars fans are already in midseason form. The Jags may be rid of Urban Meyer this season, and Trevor Lawrence has another year to figure it out, but let’s be honest, the Jags are gonna be scraping the bottom of the barrel again this year.
Panthers make decision on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold for Week 1 vs. Browns
After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers announced Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. The decision isn’t much of a surprise, but there was no official announcement previously made. Mayfield is aiming to lead the Panthers to the playoffs this season. Confirmed ✅ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 22, 2022 Panthers […] The post Panthers make decision on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold for Week 1 vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend
The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
Commanders coach Ron Rivera’s latest Antonio Gibson move hints at shocking decision for 2022 season
The Washington Commanders are set to have an interesting 2022 season. After a so-so 2021 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs, they made some upgrades at key positions. Their most notable addition, of course, is the arrival of former Eagles and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. The goal for the team here is clear: win games.
Rumor: Raiders linked to Ndamukong Suh, but there’s a key holdup
The Las Vegas Raiders are considering a few late-offseason additions in order to buff up the roster ahead of the regular-season-opener. Among the moves the team is mulling is the potential signing of veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. The free-agent defensive tackle remains unsigned with just a few weeks until the 2022 campaign gets underway, and Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported that there’s mutual interest between Suh and the Raiders.
Steelers WR Dionate Johnson’s strong take on Kenny Pickett will hype up Pittsburgh fans
As was the case in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason home win over the Seattle Seahawks, all three potential starting quarterbacks on the roster made the most out of their snaps played in the road victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Among them, Kenny Pickett was provided with another chance to impress the Steelers coaching […] The post Steelers WR Dionate Johnson’s strong take on Kenny Pickett will hype up Pittsburgh fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wild fan melee breaks out in stands during Steelers’ win over Jaguars
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars engaged in a hard-fought battle during their Week 2 preseason contest. The Steelers mounted an eight-point comeback with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter to pull out a tight 16-15 victory. There were a lot of talking points that came as a result...
‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love
It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
