Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails. […] The post ‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith

Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s harsh reality with Cowboys future looking bleak

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot could be near the end of his tenure with the team. Ezekiel Elliot has been with the Cowboys since they took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Over these past six seasons, Elliot has served as the Cowboy’s lead back, playing in 88 career games.
NFL
Football
ClutchPoints

‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has yet to announce his QB1 for Week 1, although there is a firm belief Baker Mayfield will win the job over Sam Darnold. If you’re asking Panthers legendary wideout Steve Smith, however, the pick is easy. It’s without a doubt, Mayfield. Smith explained why the former Browns signal-caller […] The post ‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ job in jeopardy? David Bakhtiari hilariously sparks Packers QB competition

It looks like Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is threatened by his potential QB replacement … And no, we’re not talking about Jordan Love, but rather David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari returned to practice Sunday after a lengthy recovery journey from a torn ACL, and right in the first day that he joined the team, he was ready to steal the position of his good friend. The veteran offensive tackle was caught on video practicing with the team under center and taking snaps, looking like he is ready to play QB.
GREEN BAY, WI
brownsnation.com

Vegas Adjusts Browns Win Projection

Fans finally know how long they’ll wait to see Deshaun Watson play a real game for the Cleveland Browns. So now it is time to get on to other serious matters. And the oddsmakers in Las Vegas were quick to do their part by adjusting odds and parlays involving the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Panthers make decision on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold for Week 1 vs. Browns

After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers announced Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. The decision isn’t much of a surprise, but there was no official announcement previously made. Mayfield is aiming to lead the Panthers to the playoffs this season. Confirmed ✅ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 22, 2022 Panthers […] The post Panthers make decision on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold for Week 1 vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Raiders linked to Ndamukong Suh, but there’s a key holdup

The Las Vegas Raiders are considering a few late-offseason additions in order to buff up the roster ahead of the regular-season-opener. Among the moves the team is mulling is the potential signing of veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. The free-agent defensive tackle remains unsigned with just a few weeks until the 2022 campaign gets underway, and Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported that there’s mutual interest between Suh and the Raiders.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers WR Dionate Johnson’s strong take on Kenny Pickett will hype up Pittsburgh fans

As was the case in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason home win over the Seattle Seahawks, all three potential starting quarterbacks on the roster made the most out of their snaps played in the road victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Among them, Kenny Pickett was provided with another chance to impress the Steelers coaching […] The post Steelers WR Dionate Johnson’s strong take on Kenny Pickett will hype up Pittsburgh fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love

It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
KANSAS CITY, MO
