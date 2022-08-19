ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sC456_0hNVKLhj00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.

The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death in a Facebook post .

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time,” ODF said.

Portland notes need for ‘affordable housing’ amid homeless camp sweeps

The identity of the firefighter is being withheld until the family is notified. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Last week, a firefighter from Colorado, 27-year-old Collin Hagan, died while fighting a wildfire in Douglas County, Ore. Hagan was seriously hurt by a falling tree before he succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to ODF for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

diana lupton
3d ago

God bless you onbthe otherside. no greater gift than to .....prayers of courage and comfort to his friends and family.

Reply
2
Related
oregontoday.net

Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
KTVL

Motorhome fire along I-5 south in Ashland

Ashland, Ore — The Oregon Department of Forestry- Southwest Oregon District and Jackson County Fire District #5 are on scene of a motorhome that was reported to be fully engulfed on the side of Interstate 5 near mile marker 7 in Ashland on the southbound side. The fire is...
ASHLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Douglas Co., Aug. 22

UPDATE 08/20/2022 2:30pm – DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Search efforts continue for 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Garrett messaged a friend through Facebook that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area. Search crews have searched the area and have been unable to locate him as of the time of this post. He was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker. Garrett is 5’9″ tall, 170 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Josephine County, OR
Josephine County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Josephine County, OR
Accidents
KDRV

Evacuation Warnings lifted for Callahan Fire

CALLAHAN, Calif.-- A new wildfire that has sparked in the Klamath National Forest is burning at a high rate of speed, prompting new Evacuation Warnings for Siskiyou County. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Callahan Fire is reported to be between 7 to 8 acres and is roughly 6 miles east of Callahan. Officials are reporting that resources including air tankers and a heli-tanker are on scene.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kptv.com

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Douglas County road

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Douglas County on Friday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road. When they arrived, they found a dirt bike that had gone off the road. They said the rider lost control making a left-hand turn. The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Phoenix man killed during fatal crash in Roseburg Friday night

ROSEBURG, Ore-- A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual...
ROSEBURG, OR
UPI News

Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell a killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state. Logan Taylor, 25, was helping fight the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice, Ore., in mountainous terrain when the accident happened Thursday. Taylor was taken via helicopter to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from in injuries.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Fire#Accident#Odf#Nexstar Media Inc
kqennewsradio.com

23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
ROSEBURG, OR
KXL

Firefighter Killed Fighting Rum Creek Fire Identified

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter has died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “We are extremely saddened by the...
TALENT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
KTVL

Firefighter from Talent killed while fighting Josephine County wildfire

GALICE — Updated Aug. 19 at 1:56 pm:. Oregon Department of Forestry has released the identity of the firefighter killed while fighting the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice on Thursday, Aug. 18 shortly after 4:00 pm. 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an...
TALENT, OR
krcrtv.com

Four victims of McKinney Fire identified by Siskiyou County Coroner on Friday

The Siskiyou County Coroner has positively identified four Klamath River residents who died during the McKinney Fire. By using rapid DNA technology and dental analysis, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has identified the victims as 73-year-old Kathleen Shoopman, 76-year-old John Cogan, 79-year-old Charles Kays and 82-year-old Judith Kays. "The...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Victims of McKinney Fire identified

SISKIYOU CO., Calif. (KRON) – Four people who died in the McKinney Fire, California’s largest wildfire this year, have been positively identified, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. KRON ON is streaming live news now Rapid DNA technology and dental analysis revealed the identity of the four fatalities related to the McKinney Fire. Next-of-kin […]
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Four Klamath River residents found to be victims of McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office released the names of four people that were killed in the McKinney Fire. The sheriff’s office said that next-of kin have been notified about the death of their respective relative. The victims have been identified as: Kathleen Shoopman, age 73, of Klamath River, […]
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Telephone Outage Affecting 9-1-1 Service to some areas in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore-- According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, some areas within the county are experiencing a telephone service outage which may disrupt the ability of residents affected to dial 9-1-1 from their landline telephones. Officials are reporting that households within the community of Days Creek and the surrounding...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Man reported hurt, missing in Tiller area

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking the public today for information that could help find 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who has been reported missing. It says Garrett reported to a friend that he was hurt and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy