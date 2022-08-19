Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death in a Facebook post .
“Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time,” ODF said.Portland notes need for ‘affordable housing’ amid homeless camp sweeps
The identity of the firefighter is being withheld until the family is notified. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.
Last week, a firefighter from Colorado, 27-year-old Collin Hagan, died while fighting a wildfire in Douglas County, Ore. Hagan was seriously hurt by a falling tree before he succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.
