Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
813area.com
Tampa's Best Vodka Cocktails
During these stressful times, things can get overwhelming, but make sure and take some time to relax--and get a drink! Tampa has tons of great cocktail options, so why don't we show you some of the most exciting vodka cocktails the city has to offer? Take some time to relax during this chaotic time and explore the best vodka cocktails of Tampa. Check out these restaurants and bars that will be able to satisfy your cocktail needs! Who knows, maybe you'll find your new go-to drink.
cltampa.com
Chef Tony Macaroni previews his upcoming Carrollwood restaurant, opening early next year
There’s no deficit of Italian restaurants in Tampa Bay, and that number is only growing with new spots like Bonu Taverna and Ash opening soon on both sides of the bridge. But Chef Tony Macaroni claims that he makes the best Italian fare in Tampa—and that his customers can back him up.
727area.com
Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater
We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
727area.com
Lana's Friendly Tavern
With great food, karaoke, and drinks, it's hard not to love Lana's after you go once. Pub grub like nachos, unlimited crab legs on certain nights, and wings, make Lana's a must-try. 5.0. (1) Pete and Shorty's is a Pinellas County staple. Centrally located in the heart of Tampa Bay,...
727area.com
Zom Hee Chinese Restaurant
Casual Waterfront Dining at it is best in the heart of Sunny St. Pete Beach! Come to Caddy's for our mouth-watering menu, refreshing drinks all while enjoying... Check out our escape room experience! Our facility is on 1st Avenue SW in Largo, conveniently located just south of Clearwater and a short drive north...
wfla.com
Tampa Bay Weekend: Beer, dogs & aviation nights
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be an interesting weekend here in the Tampa Bay area with so many different events to choose from. Everything from a new circus, from the halfway celebration to Tampa Bay Beer Week, to a car show Saturday morning in Armature Works, there’s something for everyone.
cltampa.com
The Loft closes in Ybor City, Salty Donut heads to Seminole Heights and more in Tampa Bay foodie news
Hunger Thirst’s newest concept Good Fortune is now open out of the basement space at Station House that Ichicoro Ane most recently occupied. It boasts an Asian-inspired fusion menu with dishes like Korean disco fries, drunken noodles, signature sushi rolls, bao buns and Dan Dan noodles—in addition to an exclusive selection of sake, Japanese whiskey and signature cocktails. Good Fortune also operates a private karaoke room that runs for $150 to $225 per two-hour session. St. Pete’s newest fusion restaurant and late-night lounge is now open every day starting at 5 p.m., with reservations available on its website. 260 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg. goodfortunestpete.com.
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Everything You Need to Know Before Visiting
Are you planning a trip to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida?. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know before visiting one of America’s top amusement parks!. A Quick Intro to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay ranks among the top amusement parks...
813area.com
The Transformation of Uptown Tampa: What it Means for University Mall, the City, and Traffic
You’re not alone if you don’t recognize the name Uptown Tampa. A new name for a familiar place, Uptown Tampa is roughly 20 square miles of land that includes University Mall, Fletcher Avenue, and parts of Temple Terrace. For ten years now, developers have been planning drastic changes in this area, and University Mall is experiencing the most notable changes so far. Serving as a sort of “ground zero” for the rapid development being planned for this part of the city, the old University Mall is being torn down in favor of something greater: a center for entertainment, recreation, and economic growth.
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
ABC Action News
Wearable Arts Show Happening This Weekend in Dunedin
Dunedin Fine Arts Center is celebrating the 16th iteration of their Wearable Art Show! It's happening on Saturday, August 27, starting at 7 p.m. Organizers say this event has always been a barometer for that's happening in the culture of the fashion world. The show features runway presentations by Mark...
iheart.com
Drone Video Captures Florida Man Fighting Off Alligator Attack
An incredible story of survival. A Tampa man was swimming in a lake. He says he was shooting a video for his adventure company when he was attacked by a 12-foot alligator. Juan Carlos la Verde, aka "JC Defeats," tells WFLA-TV, “I felt the equivalent of a telephone pole hit my face and then because of my stroke, I felt the scales, then I felt the teeth, so I knew what I was in,”
At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash
TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in St. Petersburg FL 2022
The Cuban Sandwich was invented in Ybor City in the late 1800s by Cuban immigrants with some influence from Italian immigrants. The original included a Spanish dried sausage that was later replaced with salami. Later, when Miami picked up on the Cuban Sandwich, they left the salami off. Oddly, ironically,...
ABC Action News
St. Jude Walk/Run Returns to Downtown Tampa in September
St. Jude's Walk/Run is back and stronger than ever! After being virtual for the past two years, the event is back in Downtown Tampa. You're invited to support St. Jude's mission of curing childhood cancer next month. The walk is happening Saturday, September 17 at Amalie Arena. Registration is free.
813area.com
Best Cuban Food in Tampa | Restaurants, Cafes, and More
Few American cities do Cuban food, as well as Tampa, does. With historic roots intertwined tightly with Cuban tradition and culture, Tampa is the city to be in if you've got a strong affinity for the tastes of Cuba. When it comes to the best, this handful of Cuban restaurants in Tampa will do you solid if you're looking for some of the best Cuban food in Tampa. For more Tampa restaurants, 813area has all the best places to eat in Tampa.
Florida Aquarium announces $40M expansion with a new habitat
TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time on the west coast of Florida, the Florida Aquarium will feature sea lions as part of its expansion. This $40 million project will redesign the space and add new exhibits, including a large outdoor sea lion exhibit. This will be the first...
thegabber.com
Adopt a Chinchilla (and Other Pets) in St. Petersburg
Chin-Chilly Down Looking for a pet that’s quiet, curious, and fun? Consider the chinchilla, like Luigi. He’s a young adult, but no one’s quite sure about his age. Call Pet Pal for details. The Griffin Known as the king of all creatures, the griffin is mighty and...
