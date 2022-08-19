ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police investigating deadly Berkshire Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Monday morning on Berkshire Avenue. Around 12:30 a.m., police say they responded to the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, detectives discovered a 30-year-old Buffalo woman had been shot.
BUFFALO, NY
Batavia, NY
Government
City
Batavia, NY
2 On Your Side

Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

West Seneca Police Auctioning Off Old Patrol Cars

Now is your chance to own a piece of history from the West Seneca Police department. Currently, the department is auctioning off several of their older and de-commissioned patrol cars and motorcycles. All the vehicles are currently for auction online until Wednesday, August 24th at 6:35 pm. There are seven...
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police: 46-year-old man killed in Butler Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night. Detectives say a 46-year-old man was shot in the first block of Butler Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. The man, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was later declared dead.
BUFFALO, NY
#Oak Street#Urban Construction#Batavia Water Department#Pickthorn Drive#Zoladz Construction
nyspnews.com

Orchard Park man arrested for DWI

On August 18, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Jeffrey J. Leposa., 51, of Orchard Park, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Leposa was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Leposa had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Leposa had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.15% BAC. Leposa was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 8 WROC

Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop, state police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say a man was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was struck by a motorist […]
ROCHESTER, NY
penfield.org

Supervisor's Note: Shadow Pines Update

I am sure many of you have spent time this summer enjoying recreational activities throughout the area, including at parks and lands right here in Penfield. I hope you had the opportunity to visit our Shadow Pines property. If you have not done so yet, I encourage you to get out and experience this gem located in the heart of our community.
PENFIELD, NY
2 On Your Side

Female shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A female was shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo. The fatal shooting happened just after midnight on the first block of Elmer Avenue, between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue. The female who was shot was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was...
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Ashley A. Urban, 36 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 14, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Tim Hortons on Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Tim Hortons staff and it was found that Urban took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Urban was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

ATV Crash in Walnut Creek Lands Silver Creek Man in Hospital

A Silver Creek man was airlifted to an area hospital following an ATV crash late Friday night. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that 46-year-old Robert Beckstrom was driving the ATV down Walnut Creek just before 11:00 PM, when he lost control and crashed. Beckstrom was found injured but responsive on scene. He was extricated from the creek and transported by STAT MedEvac to ECMC in Buffalo for treatment. Deputies were assisted at the scene by firefighters from Silver Creek, Forestville and Sunset Bay, along with Chautauqua County EMS.
SILVER CREEK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Police say that just after 10:30 p.m., a 45-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the knee area near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street. The victim was transported to ECMC and is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

