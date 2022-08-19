On August 18, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Jeffrey J. Leposa., 51, of Orchard Park, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Leposa was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Leposa had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Leposa had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.15% BAC. Leposa was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO