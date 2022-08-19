Read full article on original website
Related
Emergency sewer repairs taking place on Genesee, East Huron streets in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyone planning on driving on Genesee Street or East Huron Street in the City of Buffalo should plan on taking an alternate route. The City of Buffalo announced Monday that sections of both streets have been closed due to emergency sewer repairs. As of Monday morning,...
Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield. Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted for fourth degree arson, first degree reckless endangerment,...
NYSP: 2 killed in Thruway crash in Genesee County
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Two people have died following a crash on the I-90 on Sunday in Genesee County, according to New York State Police. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on the New York State Thruway blocking traffic in the west bound lane at the Slusser Road overpass in Pembroke.
Buffalo Police investigating deadly Berkshire Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Monday morning on Berkshire Avenue. Around 12:30 a.m., police say they responded to the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, detectives discovered a 30-year-old Buffalo woman had been shot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
West Seneca Police Auctioning Off Old Patrol Cars
Now is your chance to own a piece of history from the West Seneca Police department. Currently, the department is auctioning off several of their older and de-commissioned patrol cars and motorcycles. All the vehicles are currently for auction online until Wednesday, August 24th at 6:35 pm. There are seven...
Town of Byron in Genesee County holds bicentennial party
BYRON, N.Y. — The Town of Byron in Genesee County celebrated its 200th birthday with a big bicentennial party. It's actually two years late. The town had to postpone the celebration because of the COVID pandemic, so how do you mark that milestone?. Well, they had a parade, a...
Buffalo Police: 46-year-old man killed in Butler Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night. Detectives say a 46-year-old man was shot in the first block of Butler Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. The man, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was later declared dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nyspnews.com
Orchard Park man arrested for DWI
On August 18, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Jeffrey J. Leposa., 51, of Orchard Park, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Leposa was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Leposa had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Leposa had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.15% BAC. Leposa was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop, state police say
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say a man was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was struck by a motorist […]
Buffalo man shot Friday night, in stable condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street, just south of the 33. That's where a man was shot in the knee, according to Buffalo Police. The man was...
penfield.org
Supervisor's Note: Shadow Pines Update
I am sure many of you have spent time this summer enjoying recreational activities throughout the area, including at parks and lands right here in Penfield. I hope you had the opportunity to visit our Shadow Pines property. If you have not done so yet, I encourage you to get out and experience this gem located in the heart of our community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Female shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A female was shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo. The fatal shooting happened just after midnight on the first block of Elmer Avenue, between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue. The female who was shot was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was...
nyspnews.com
Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Ashley A. Urban, 36 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 14, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Tim Hortons on Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Tim Hortons staff and it was found that Urban took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Urban was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
chautauquatoday.com
ATV Crash in Walnut Creek Lands Silver Creek Man in Hospital
A Silver Creek man was airlifted to an area hospital following an ATV crash late Friday night. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that 46-year-old Robert Beckstrom was driving the ATV down Walnut Creek just before 11:00 PM, when he lost control and crashed. Beckstrom was found injured but responsive on scene. He was extricated from the creek and transported by STAT MedEvac to ECMC in Buffalo for treatment. Deputies were assisted at the scene by firefighters from Silver Creek, Forestville and Sunset Bay, along with Chautauqua County EMS.
Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Police say that just after 10:30 p.m., a 45-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the knee area near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street. The victim was transported to ECMC and is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Woman dead after boating accident at Lake Ontario
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a woman has died after a boating accident on Saturday. According to the release, the sheriff's office was called out to an accident involving a boat just after 6 p.m. at Lake Ontario near East Lake Road in the Town of Wilson.
D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 1