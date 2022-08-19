Two people shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened on Monday, August 15 in Hattiesburg.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the shooting just before 11:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street.

At the scene, officers found that one person had been shot in the ankle and another person was shot in the lower leg. HPD officials said both were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

