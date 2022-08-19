ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Two people shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dN5ja_0hNVK5fM00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened on Monday, August 15 in Hattiesburg.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the shooting just before 11:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street.

Hattiesburg man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

At the scene, officers found that one person had been shot in the ankle and another person was shot in the lower leg. HPD officials said both were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Man accused of shooting at three people in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces multiple aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on James Street. They said Lashaun Brownlow Jr., 33, of Hattiesburg, shot the car of a known […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police make Sunday arrest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after police caught him in the middle of a burglary. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 46-year-old O’Brian Brown on one count of residential burglary on Sunday, Aug. 21. Brown allegedly broke into an apartment on Mable Street around 7:00...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

13-year-old dies after shooting in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 13-year-old died after a firearm was discharged in Pearl River County. The shooting happened in the Tin Hill subdivision on Friday, August 19, according to the Picayune Item. Investigators said the incident involved two juveniles. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Ashton Bean, of […]
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
WJTV 12

Man accused of making biscuits during church burglary

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a recent Laurel church burglary. The Laurel Leader Call reported Clifton Dean, 36, of Laurel, was charged with the burglary of West Laurel Methodist Church on 14th Avenue. He’s accused of stealing the pastor’s laptop and other items. Captain Michael Reaves with the Laurel […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking 42-year-old Frederick Cooley following an incident on Meador Road in the Calhoun community Saturday afternoon. Cooley may have sustained injuries in the incident. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frederick Cooley is asked to call JCSD at...
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Hpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. deputies seeking missing person

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Jones County deputies are seeking 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, a white male last seen on or around Aug. 9 walking in the Burnt Bridge Road area of Jones County.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man lost his life Saturday morning when a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River. According to the Tri-County Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the Pearl River boat ramp at the Mississippi 44 extension following a report that a vehicle had gone down into the river.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Florida man arrested in Mississippi for 1996 homicide

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a 1996 homicide that was considered a cold case. Authorities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Michigan said deputies found Sharon Hammack dead on October 3, 1996. They determined that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Two killed in Pearl River County crash

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a late night wreck in Pearl River County. Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, troopers with Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a car wreck on Highway 11. Authorities said a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 11 when it...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WDAM-TV

Local church celebrates 27 years and new designation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church is celebrating 27 years of worship and their new building. Pathway Christian Fellowship Church held a designation ceremony Sunday afternoon to declare its new building as an official place of faith. “Through the hills and valleys, ups and downs and so forth, to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation

The old Singing River Mall parking lot was packed with cars waiting to get a bundle of food on Saturday. Lynn Meadows Discovery Center holds baby shower for new moms. On Saturday, moms stopped by Lynn Meadows Discovery Center for a baby shower. College students give Hattiesburg economy a boost.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Pine Belt schools score high in MAAP results

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As students return to school in the Pine Belt, they’re returning smarter than ever according to Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). Students and staff faced multiple challenges during the global pandemic. Challenges ranged from new ways of learning for students and the added fear that students were learning on different levels. Despite […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
BEAUMONT, MS
WDAM-TV

Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts. Tyler was...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, Hattiesburg police arrested a man on multiple felony charges and multiple firearms were recovered near 4th and North Street. Jason Jones, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Police said Jones had three handguns in his possession, one which was stolen. Jones was charged with possession of a stolen […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions” with students. Marion County Superintendent Michael Day confirmed that the school board terminated the employee on Friday, Aug. 19. He said that the district immediately initiated an investigation upon hearing the allegations and notified local law enforcement as required by law.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal 2022 football schedule

9/9 – vs. Columbia – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Laurel – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Pearl* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Oak Grove* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – at Brandon* – 7 p.m. 10/14 – vs. Northwest Rankin* – 7 p.m.
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy