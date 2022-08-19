Read full article on original website
Muncie business facing 2 federal class action lawsuits for a data breach
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie business is facing two federal class action lawsuits over a data breach. The lawsuits against Accutech Systems Corp., obtained by 13News, were filed in California and Indiana. They claim a data breach August 2021 exposed personal and financial information for nearly 40,000 people. The...
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting in March 2020, enabling […] The post Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
7 financial warning signs from the Queen of Free
INDIANAPOLIS — From late payments to overdrawn bank accounts, there are some warning signs that we are pushing our money to its limits. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared her seven financial warning signs you should not ignore on 13Sunrise and in her blog. You don't have one...
Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor, court system
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. On Aug. 4, members of the Indy FOP convened in order to hold a vote of confidence on the prosecutor and the courts in Marion County. The decision to hold the vote came in the wake of the death of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed by a suspect who had a lengthy criminal history.
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
Indianapolis ranked 5th most polite city in America
The City of Indianapolis was ranked the “fifth most polite city in America,” according to a study done by Preply. Preply, an app used for language learning, interviewed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the United States and asked them about the mannerisms in their city, including typically rude behaviors.
Hamilton County humane society tries to address overcapacity issue
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Humane Society for Hamilton County says now is the time to adopt a new furry family member. On Saturday, the shelter hosted its Priceless” adoption event to address their overcapacity issue and to rescue animals from euthanasia. People who came out were encouraged...
Andretti Autosport to build new headquarters in Fishers; create hundreds of jobs
Andretti Autosport announced its plans to bring a new $200 million racing and technology headquarters in Fishers and create up to 500 new jobs in the next four years.
What Indy's housing market looks like
INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret the housing market has been crazy the past two years – from waived inspections to selling prices way over asking. Now, the housing market is finally cooling off, giving buyers a say in the process again. As of midweek, the average 15-year mortgage...
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to CBS4 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the...
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
Batesville man arrested, accused of getting into fight after touching women at Florida bar
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Batesville, Indiana man was arrested in Florida after police say he got in a fight after being asked to leave a bar where several customers said he was putting his hands on women. An arrest affidavit filled out by police in Lake County, Florida...
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Johnson sentenced to 40 years on drug dealing, habitual offender counts
Greensburg, IN — A Columbus woman was sentenced in Decatur Circuit Court Wednesday to a total of 40 years after pleading guilty to Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony) and Habitual Offender charges. Jewel Johnson was sentenced by Judge Tim Day to 30 years in prison and 10 years probation.
HSE board, teacher apologize for 'Defund the Police' poster in classroom with fallen officer's brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Administrators with Hamilton Southeastern Schools are addressing an incident involving the brother of a fallen police officer, and the Board of Trustees has issued an apology on Saturday. Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz was a Fishers native, graduating from Fishers High School in 2016. His younger...
Donations help food pantry repair vandalized vehicles
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pantry 279, an Ellettsville food pantry that serves 34 counties in southern and central Indiana, had two of its vehicles vandalized in the early morning of July 30. Director Cindy Chavez told News 8 on Saturday, “Somebody had come and shattered all the handles off...
CBU issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 62 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday August 19, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on South Rogers Street. Water service was shut off for 62 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 11a.m. Saturday, August 20. The Indiana...
Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan shares health update months after being shot
In a new video released by IMPD Sunday, Officer Thomas Mangan, with his wife Emory Mangan by his side, shared moments from his journey. Mangan has been recovering after being shot in February.
