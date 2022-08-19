ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt

After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting in March 2020, enabling […] The post Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

7 financial warning signs from the Queen of Free

INDIANAPOLIS — From late payments to overdrawn bank accounts, there are some warning signs that we are pushing our money to its limits. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared her seven financial warning signs you should not ignore on 13Sunrise and in her blog. You don't have one...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
California State
Indiana Health
Indianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor, court system

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. On Aug. 4, members of the Indy FOP convened in order to hold a vote of confidence on the prosecutor and the courts in Marion County. The decision to hold the vote came in the wake of the death of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed by a suspect who had a lengthy criminal history.
MARION COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Indianapolis ranked 5th most polite city in America

The City of Indianapolis was ranked the “fifth most polite city in America,” according to a study done by Preply. Preply, an app used for language learning, interviewed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the United States and asked them about the mannerisms in their city, including typically rude behaviors.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

What Indy's housing market looks like

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret the housing market has been crazy the past two years – from waived inspections to selling prices way over asking. Now, the housing market is finally cooling off, giving buyers a say in the process again. As of midweek, the average 15-year mortgage...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to CBS4 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Donations help food pantry repair vandalized vehicles

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pantry 279, an Ellettsville food pantry that serves 34 counties in southern and central Indiana, had two of its vehicles vandalized in the early morning of July 30. Director Cindy Chavez told News 8 on Saturday, “Somebody had come and shattered all the handles off...
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

CBU issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 62 addresses

BLOOMINGTON – On Friday August 19, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on South Rogers Street. Water service was shut off for 62 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 11a.m. Saturday, August 20. The Indiana...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

