Woman and kids held at gunpoint in Somerset County, NJ hotel room, police say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint in front of her two children in a hotel room and then shooting her as she tried to escape, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced. Eder Gelin, 39,...
ID Sought For Dirt Bike Rider Heading Across Free Bridge From PA To Phillipsburg, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg on Sunday, August 21. The rider, pictured above, was seen traveling across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg and turning right onto South Main Street around 5:10 p.m., police said.
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting
A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
GOTCHA! Gunman Who Carjacked Couple Captured Thanks To Police Drone: NJ Authorities
A gunman who carjacked a couple waiting to pick up food outside an Elizabeth restaurant was captured by police thanks to a Newark police drone that followed their Mercedes to Jersey City, authorities said. Rahmel Belle, 22, of Jersey City, and another man were both wearing masks when they got...
One wounded in Pleasantville shooting
Pleasantville police are investigating a shooting that wounded a resident Sunday night. Police were called to Lake Place and Linden Avenue at about 7:25 p.m. by a ShotSpotter alert, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Messiah Burton, 19, was found shot in the calf, Schlachter said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional...
Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say
Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir Key, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park
A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
West Windsor Police: Trenton woman returns to same store she allegedly shoplifted at two weeks later
A Trenton woman returned to the same store she allegedly shoplifted at two weeks later, according to the West Windsor Police Department. This time, store employees of Ulta Beauty immediately alerted police on July 17. They had recognized her from the earlier shoplifting incident because of her “red hair and distinctive tattoos,” police said.
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home in Burlington County
A volunteer firefighter rescued a neighbor who was sleeping inside the home. His two pet rabbits and snake did not survive.
Police investigate Range Rover possibly involved in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run
The impact caused the man to be ejected from his bike. Police say the bike was split in half.
South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
UPDATE: Troubled Teaneck Man, 24, Fished From Hackensack River Has History Of Incidents
UPDATE: An emotionally troubled man who jumped into the Hackensack River and then fought responders who pulled him out has had a history of incidents, including a particularly violent attack that made local headlines. Teaneck police went to the Kipp Street home of 24-year-old Camwren T. Cole shortly before 2...
Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.
Trenton woman charged with Hit and Run accident
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police Detectives Bustamante and Martinez were able to locate the fleeing vehicle which was identified as a grey Acura TL. The vehicle along with additional information allowed them to get the identity of the driver of the suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old, Trenton resident Selena Tzul-Cano. On August 17, 2022, Tzul-Cano was placed under arrest and subsequently charged with Assault by Auto N.J.S. 2C:12-1C(1), Fleeing the scene of an accident involving an injured person N.J.S. 2C:12-1.1, Endangering an injured victim N.J.S. 2C: 12-1.2A and numerous traffic summonses.
Willingboro PAL Snack Shack Burglarized and Vandalized
By Willingboro Police Department WILLINGBORO, NJ – On Wednesday the Willingboro Police responded to the...
August 19, 2022
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–The Bordentown Township Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted for an assault. On Thursday, August 11th, a white male suspect described as being in his mid-20’s with a scruffy appearance committed an alleged assault in the parking lot of the Acme Commons located on Dunns Mill Rd. in Bordentown Township. This male was operating a white Acura TL and was accompanied by a white female with blonde hair believed to be in her early 20’s.
IDs Released For Trio That Crashed Stolen Bentley, Ran From Cops In Morris County: Prosecutor
Details have emerged surrounding the three suspects who were arrested after crashing a stolen Bentley and running from police in Morris County, authorities said. Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle on Route 15 South in Wharton when the department was dispatched to a crash near the intersection with Mt. Pleasant Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release with local officials.
Princeton Packet
Princeton, NJ
