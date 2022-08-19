TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police Detectives Bustamante and Martinez were able to locate the fleeing vehicle which was identified as a grey Acura TL. The vehicle along with additional information allowed them to get the identity of the driver of the suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old, Trenton resident Selena Tzul-Cano. On August 17, 2022, Tzul-Cano was placed under arrest and subsequently charged with Assault by Auto N.J.S. 2C:12-1C(1), Fleeing the scene of an accident involving an injured person N.J.S. 2C:12-1.1, Endangering an injured victim N.J.S. 2C: 12-1.2A and numerous traffic summonses.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO