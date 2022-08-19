ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

NJ.com

Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire

A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
NJ.com

Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting

A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
BreakingAC

One wounded in Pleasantville shooting

Pleasantville police are investigating a shooting that wounded a resident Sunday night. Police were called to Lake Place and Linden Avenue at about 7:25 p.m. by a ShotSpotter alert, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Messiah Burton, 19, was found shot in the calf, Schlachter said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
fox29.com

Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say

Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir Key, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park

A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton woman charged with Hit and Run accident

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police Detectives Bustamante and Martinez were able to locate the fleeing vehicle which was identified as a grey Acura TL. The vehicle along with additional information allowed them to get the identity of the driver of the suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old, Trenton resident Selena Tzul-Cano. On August 17, 2022, Tzul-Cano was placed under arrest and subsequently charged with Assault by Auto N.J.S. 2C:12-1C(1), Fleeing the scene of an accident involving an injured person N.J.S. 2C:12-1.1, Endangering an injured victim N.J.S. 2C: 12-1.2A and numerous traffic summonses.
TRENTON, NJ
midjersey.news

August 19, 2022

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–The Bordentown Township Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted for an assault. On Thursday, August 11th, a white male suspect described as being in his mid-20’s with a scruffy appearance committed an alleged assault in the parking lot of the Acme Commons located on Dunns Mill Rd. in Bordentown Township. This male was operating a white Acura TL and was accompanied by a white female with blonde hair believed to be in her early 20’s.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

IDs Released For Trio That Crashed Stolen Bentley, Ran From Cops In Morris County: Prosecutor

Details have emerged surrounding the three suspects who were arrested after crashing a stolen Bentley and running from police in Morris County, authorities said. Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle on Route 15 South in Wharton when the department was dispatched to a crash near the intersection with Mt. Pleasant Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release with local officials.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
