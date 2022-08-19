Read full article on original website
New Gas Stations Bans Could Come Soon to Santa Rosa and Windsor
Santa Rosa and Windsor are considering banning the construction of new gas stations within city limits. If the bans are passed in the next few weeks, the two cities would join Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Cotati. Petaluma was the first city in Sonoma County and likely in the entire country to ban the construction of new gas stations. And, that happened just last year. There are 138 active gas stations in Sonoma County.
Burglar Arrested at Cal West Rentals in Petaluma
A 36-year-old man was arrested after being found inside a closed business in Petaluma. On Friday night, an alarm went off at Cal West Rentals at 1300 Petaluma Boulevard North. Officers arrived on scene and located Anthony Ray Smith of Petaluma inside. Smith was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for Burglary and Violation of Probation. Police credit the alarm along with their response for Smith’s apprehension and urge business owners to use such alarm systems.
Six Arrested, 46 Cited at Santa Rosa Checkpoint
Santa Rosa police had a busy Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle. Six people were arrested and 46 were cited for vehicle infractions. Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel, one passenger was arrested for allegedly having an open container of alcohol, and two more drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants. Forty-two people were cited for driving without a license, and four were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license. More than 770 vehicles passed through the DUI checkpoint in six hours.
Man Arrested in Santa Rosa for Possession of a Ghost Gun
Santa Rosa police found a Ghost Gun during a traffic stop on the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue. On Saturday evening, officers pulled over Kevin Joan Florencio Heredia. The 20-year-old said he did not have a driver’s license and then admitted that he was in possession of a handgun. Officers found a 9mm un-serialized handgun which had a loaded magazine, but no round in the chamber. Florencio Heredia was arrested for possession of an unregistered loaded firearm and possession of loaded firearm in a vehicle.
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
Santa Rosa Scooter Rider Arrested for Gun and Drug Possession
A scooter rider in Santa Rosa has been arrested after being found with a handgun and cocaine. On Friday evening, an officer stopped a man who was riding a motorized scooter which failed to stop at the stop sign on West Avenue and South Avenue. While talking with the man, 27-year-old Martin Ponce Jr., the officer decided to search him for weapons. The officer found a loaded 9mm handgun (which was registered to Ponce) and several grams of cocaine. Ponce was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
Woman delivers baby on Bay Area freeway
A woman gave birth on a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.
One Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Petaluma
A 19-year-old man is behind bars on suspicion of murder following a deadly stabbing in Petaluma. Christopher Hopkins was arrested Sunday morning, after police found a man dead inside a home. The victim had been stabbed several times. Hopkins was at the home when police arrived to check on the victim. The motive is not clear, but the Petaluma Police Department doesn’t believe there are any other suspects.
Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms
A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Former Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Jacobi Running for City Council Again
A former Santa Rosa City Councilwoman is running for the 6th District council seat. Veronica Jacobi, who served one term from 2006 to 2010, filed her paperwork by the extended August 17th deadline and will face off against Jeff Okrepkie, founder of Coffey Strong, the neighborhood group founded in the aftermath of the 2017 Tubbs Fire. The current councilman for the 6th District, Tom Schwedhelm, is not running for a 3rd term and is instead endorsing Okrepkie. Jacobi unsuccessfully ran for County Supervisor in 2012 and state assembly after that. Nine candidates are now running for four council seats this November, including the remaining two years of Jack Tibbett’s term in District 3.
Toppled Oak Isolates Rancho Road Neighborhood Sunday
More than 40 homes and their residents remain cut off and almost totally isolated after a substantial Oak tree came down Sunday, bringing a tangle of wires down with it. Rancho Road in El Sobrante remains closed off at this hour (6:15p.m.) – hours after it fell with a crack at 2:28 p.m.
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
Homeless Resident Denied Restraining Order Against Petaluma Police
A former resident of the Steamer Landing Park homeless encampment won’t be getting a restraining order against the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday, a district court judge denied the woman’s motion for a temporary restraining order. She put in for the restraining order when she was forced to leave a shelter and go back to living on the streets. She cited police harassment as the reason. But, the judge who made the ruling Thursday says she failed to describe examples of harassment she’s suffered at the hands of the Petaluma Police Department.
Petaluma man arrested for possession of unregistered firearm
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm Saturday night, according to Petaluma Police Department. KRON ON is streaming live news now A traffic stop was conducted around 8:46 p.m. on a vehicle for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver, Mark Offerman, was found to be on probation, according […]
North Bay playwright inspired by Petaluma homeless encampment
For many people, when they drive past a homeless encampment or encounter a hungry person asking for spare cash, they quickly choose from a very short list of actions: looking the other way, offering help, writing letters to public officials or making a mental note to “do something” in the future.
Daryel Dunston Hired as Santa Rosa Assistant City Manager
Santa Rosa has hired a new assistant city manager. City officials this week announced that Daryel Dunston was hired to the post, where he will provide leadership to Housing and Community Services, Information Technology, Planning and Economic Development, Community Engagement and Violence Prevention Partnership, and Homelessness Services. Dunston has 15 years of public employment experience, as a senior director with the San Francisco Foundation, Oakland’s first Homelessness Administrator, and Operations Section Chief within Oakland’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) during the City’s response to the COVID pandemic. His first day as assistant city manager will be Monday, August 22nd.
[UPDATE Sunday.: Evacuation Orders Lifted] Structures Threatened, Evacuations Requested as New Fire Breaks Out in Lower Lake
The Point Fire broke out about 5:45 p.m. off of Panoramic Road to the west of Lower Lake off of Clear Lake in Lake County. According to a Cal Fire copter circling overhead at 6 p.m., the Fire is already five to seven acres and threatening multiple structures. Evacuations have been requested.
Man arrested after opening fire near Antioch elementary school
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after opening fire at vehicles in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive in Antioch, police announced in a press release. Officers received a call around 12:46 p.m. with a report of gunfire that was roughly a block away from Jack London Elementary […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported near the entrance of the San Francisco- Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Mini Fridge Dumped In Front Of Neighbors House, Female Heard Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
