A former Santa Rosa City Councilwoman is running for the 6th District council seat. Veronica Jacobi, who served one term from 2006 to 2010, filed her paperwork by the extended August 17th deadline and will face off against Jeff Okrepkie, founder of Coffey Strong, the neighborhood group founded in the aftermath of the 2017 Tubbs Fire. The current councilman for the 6th District, Tom Schwedhelm, is not running for a 3rd term and is instead endorsing Okrepkie. Jacobi unsuccessfully ran for County Supervisor in 2012 and state assembly after that. Nine candidates are now running for four council seats this November, including the remaining two years of Jack Tibbett’s term in District 3.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO