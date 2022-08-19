ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday. The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon...
Saturday morning weather forecast: Box jellyfish advisory in effect, trades are back!

PUKALANI, Kula (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, stable trade wind weather will prevail through the weekend, focusing modest rainfall over windward areas and producing a few showers across the Kona slopes of the Big Island each afternoon. Trade winds will ease early next week as a weak disturbance brings an increase in shower activity.
Friday Evening Weather Forecast: August 19, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hot temperatures but lowering humidity this weekend. A south swell will build Saturday and peak Sunday near Advisory level. Tonight, a warm and muggy evening. A few passing trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Controversial development of Coco Palms Resort draws renewed concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial development on Kauai is drawing new concern from some residents. A Planning Commission meeting Tuesday could decide the fate of the iconic Coco Palms Resort at Wailua, which was featured in the Elvis Presley film, ”Blue Hawaii.”. For 30 years, the site has been...
bigislandvideonews.com

No More Blizzard Warnings In Hawaiʻi?

HONOLULU - The National Weather Service is proposing to replace the use of the term "Blizzard Warning" with "Winter Storm Warning" and "High Wind Warning" in Hawaiʻi. (BIVN) – By the end of this year, Hawaiʻi could have seen its last Blizzard Warning. The change has to...
honolulumagazine.com

Waikīkīʻs New Camado Ramen Tavern Serves Up Retro Chic by the Bowl

The first episode of Netflix’s “Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories” opens with the Master preparing an order of tan-men. He mounds the humble bowl of ramen noodles with stir-fried vegetables and thin strips of pork simmered in a light dashi. While he admits he uses instant ramen, for tan-men, fresh noodles are better suited.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motorcyclist in his 30s critically injured in late-night Windward Oahu crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash late Saturday night. Authorities said it happened around 11:50 p.m. near Kalanianaole Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s windward side. Police said a 34-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Kalanianaole Highway approaching the intersection when he lost...
KITV.com

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
KHON2

Island Slipper Presents: The End of Summer Sale

Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Summer End Sale” for those looking to head into the weekend in style. Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men. “Our slippers are made with strong fabric. They are perfect for all...
