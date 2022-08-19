Read full article on original website
Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday. The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon...
Saturday morning weather forecast: Box jellyfish advisory in effect, trades are back!
PUKALANI, Kula (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, stable trade wind weather will prevail through the weekend, focusing modest rainfall over windward areas and producing a few showers across the Kona slopes of the Big Island each afternoon. Trade winds will ease early next week as a weak disturbance brings an increase in shower activity.
Friday Evening Weather Forecast: August 19, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hot temperatures but lowering humidity this weekend. A south swell will build Saturday and peak Sunday near Advisory level. Tonight, a warm and muggy evening. A few passing trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
City of Honolulu takes ownership of controversial Leahi Avenue area near Diamond Head
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu now owns the area between Leahi Avenue and Noela Street, effective Monday, Aug. 22. Some residents said it has been a long road to victory and they're ready for both convenient and safer roads.
Kam Hwy closed in both directions due to brush fire
The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure due to a brush fire at Kipapa Gulch.
Controversial development of Coco Palms Resort draws renewed concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial development on Kauai is drawing new concern from some residents. A Planning Commission meeting Tuesday could decide the fate of the iconic Coco Palms Resort at Wailua, which was featured in the Elvis Presley film, ”Blue Hawaii.”. For 30 years, the site has been...
No More Blizzard Warnings In Hawaiʻi?
HONOLULU - The National Weather Service is proposing to replace the use of the term "Blizzard Warning" with "Winter Storm Warning" and "High Wind Warning" in Hawaiʻi. (BIVN) – By the end of this year, Hawaiʻi could have seen its last Blizzard Warning. The change has to...
Waikīkīʻs New Camado Ramen Tavern Serves Up Retro Chic by the Bowl
The first episode of Netflix’s “Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories” opens with the Master preparing an order of tan-men. He mounds the humble bowl of ramen noodles with stir-fried vegetables and thin strips of pork simmered in a light dashi. While he admits he uses instant ramen, for tan-men, fresh noodles are better suited.
Boy, 7, in serious condition after near-drowning at Queen's Beach in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 7-year-old boy is in serious condition after nearly drowning off of Queen's Beach in Waikiki over the weekend. The boy was one of several rescues made by ocean safety lifeguards over the weekend.
Roving water wagon helps Ahuimanu residents
A 16-inch watermain break at the end of Malumalu Place in Ahuimanu on Oahu is being worked on, according to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.
Charging stations in Hawaii: ‘Not enough and full’
Mililani resident Amy Yonashiro bought a plug-in hybrid and says having backup fuel is important when charging stalls are not available.
Many attend Korean Festival in Downtown Honolulu
President of Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce and the organizer of the Korean Festival, Gina Kim Nakamura said people were here since 8 a.m. when boths and entertainment were setting up for the festival.
Motorcyclist in his 30s critically injured in late-night Windward Oahu crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash late Saturday night. Authorities said it happened around 11:50 p.m. near Kalanianaole Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s windward side. Police said a 34-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Kalanianaole Highway approaching the intersection when he lost...
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
Island Slipper Presents: The End of Summer Sale
Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Summer End Sale” for those looking to head into the weekend in style. Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men. “Our slippers are made with strong fabric. They are perfect for all...
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
Park & Ride lot in Hawaiʻi Kai will close for repaving
A portion of the Hawaii Kai Park & Ride parking lot will be closed, according to the City and County Honolulu Department of Transportation Services.
Monk seal born at Kaimana Beach relocated by wildlife officials for its safety after weaning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The monk seal pup born at Kaimana Beach has been separated from his mom and is being moved to an undisclosed location for its protection after weaning. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Rocky, the mother seal, showed signs of weaning her pup Koalani on Wednesday...
Manoa Marketpace Farmer’s Market moves temporarily
The Manoa Marketplace Farmer's Market moves temporarily while the marketplace undergoes a renovation, according to Alexander and Baldwin.
Honolulu Lacks A Historic Preservation Commission. That May Put Some Sites At Risk
Every contribution, however big or small, powers our nonprofit journalism and strengthens our independence. More than 770 donors have already made gifts during our summer campaign!. Honolulu, once home of a monarchy and a mecca for global trade and maritime exploration, is internationally famous for the unique historic places that...
