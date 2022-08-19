ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WGAU

Video shows 18-wheeler falling off Texas overpass

PASADENA, Texas — Video taken from a camera mounted on a driver’s dashboard shows the terrifying moments when a truck went flying off an overpass on a Texas highway. The video, taken by Prisco Saldivar, was shared on Facebook and shows the moment the truck topples over the side of the road. Looking closely, it is possible to see what appears to be the truck’s driver on the side of the road, having made it out of the vehicle before it fell.
koxe.com

Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes

The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding

AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
ValleyCentral

Texas county election staff abruptly quits

FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit. On the brink of November’s midterm […]
KVUE

Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces

SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
CBS Denver

Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas

A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
kswo.com

First Alert 7 Forecast- The rain starts coming and it don’t stop coming...

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Sorry, couldn’t resist. Technically it will eventually stop, just not for a while. Rain is expected to continue through Sunday night into Monday, though by Monday morning it will be a bit more localized, focusing on our southern half. This extended rainfall continues to pose a risk for flash flooding, and the flood watch issued by the NWS is set to expire Monday at 7 am.
KBAT 99.9

The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think

Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday

NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas. Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.READ MORE: Exclusive: NYC social services commissioner Gary Jenkins addresses struggles to help migrants being sent from Texas  Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.READ MORE: New York City schools preparing to enroll 1,000 migrant children who arrived on buses from Texas  Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

