cbs7.com
Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in West Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis confirmed with CBS7 that a fatal crash has occurred in West Odessa off of North Polaris and West University. One person has died in the accident. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. CBS7 will keep you updated when...
News Channel 25
Texas immigration attorney and federal magistrate arrested for human smuggling
KINNEY COUNTY, Texas — An immigration attorney and federally appointed magistrate in Texas was arrested and charged with smuggling of a human and resisting arrest. Timothy D. Japhet was arrested Saturday afternoon in Kinney County by Constable Jimmy Fullen. Four adult men were detained alongside Japhet. It is unknown...
Video shows 18-wheeler falling off Texas overpass
PASADENA, Texas — Video taken from a camera mounted on a driver’s dashboard shows the terrifying moments when a truck went flying off an overpass on a Texas highway. The video, taken by Prisco Saldivar, was shared on Facebook and shows the moment the truck topples over the side of the road. Looking closely, it is possible to see what appears to be the truck’s driver on the side of the road, having made it out of the vehicle before it fell.
koxe.com
Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes
The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding
AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
Texas county election staff abruptly quits
FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit. On the brink of November’s midterm […]
KVUE
Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces
SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas
A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Significant rain is expected across Central Texas this week with potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest Texas counties in 2053, study finds
A withering July gave a preview of the sustained, dangerously hot temperatures that will become increasingly common in Texas over the next three decades, according to a new study.
kswo.com
First Alert 7 Forecast- The rain starts coming and it don’t stop coming...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Sorry, couldn’t resist. Technically it will eventually stop, just not for a while. Rain is expected to continue through Sunday night into Monday, though by Monday morning it will be a bit more localized, focusing on our southern half. This extended rainfall continues to pose a risk for flash flooding, and the flood watch issued by the NWS is set to expire Monday at 7 am.
KVUE
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
As drought conditions led river levels to drop, new dinosaur tracks were uncovered fossilized in the Paluxy riverbed.
The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think
Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
20 states and DC weigh in on Texas abortion lawsuit filed in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Twenty states, including California and New York, weighed in on a lawsuit filed by the State of Texas against a Biden Administration guidance regarding abortion. The lawsuit was filed in the Lubbock Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. The lawsuit came after guidance by the Department […]
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
Mayor Adams: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday
NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas. Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.READ MORE: Exclusive: NYC social services commissioner Gary Jenkins addresses struggles to help migrants being sent from Texas Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.READ MORE: New York City schools preparing to enroll 1,000 migrant children who arrived on buses from Texas Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
Months of triple digit temperatures and little rain across Texas is affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers.
KVUE
Texas This Week: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett weighs in on the Inflation Reduction Act
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a new CEO, Texas schools got their grades from the TEA and President Joe Biden got a major win this week, signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Three things to...
Border’s bad rap, strict development rules discourage builders and buyers, Realtor says
A woman from the Rio Grande Valley has been selected to the National Association of Realtors 2023 National Academy of Leadership Class, which starts Sept. 1. She and a local developer say that neither the border wall nor perception of the border are helping the South Texas market and they hope to change that.
