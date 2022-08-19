E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Local health officials may be one step closer to finding the source of

a recent E. coli outbreak. This comes as more cases are being reported in counties across Northeast Ohio.

The “fast-moving” E. coli outbreak that was identified in Ohio and Michigan has infected at least 37 people from an unknown source.

On August 17, the CDC announced the cases were located in the following Ohio counties: Wood, Lucas, Mahoning, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lorain and Summit.

The Ohio Department of Health is investigating these cases.

“Probably around July 26 through August 6, it appears to be the case onset. We have one person in Summit County,” said Donna Skoda with Summit County Public Health.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County.

Lorain County is also investigating three cases Friday.

“Common symptoms of E. coli include vomiting and dehydration. If there is stomach pain in addition to diarrhea. Bloody diarrhea is also a symptom that people infected with E. coli experience,” said Erin Murphy, with the Lorain County Health Department.

Other symptoms include a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

While it is not confirmed as the source of the outbreak, the CDC reported Friday that many people who got sick ate sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants.

The CDC said the Wendy’s restaurants where sick people ate are in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Wendy’s is taking the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in the areas affected.

The CDC says the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported.

ODH earlier reported that four people have been hospitalized. The CDC said in its release , no deaths have been reported.

If you are experiencing symptoms, the CDC asks that you keep a record of what you ate in the week before becoming sick in order to help identify the possible source of the infection.

