Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in downtown San Diego

A motorcyclist died Friday morning after running a red light and slamming into the side of a Toyota Prius in downtown San Diego, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of First Avenue and Ash Street, Officer David O'Brien said.

The motorcyclist was on a Harley Davidson headed north on First Avenue at a high rate of speed when he ran the red light at Ash, O'Brien said.

The Prius was headed west on Ash when the motorcycle hit it broadside, the officer said.

The 32-year-old man driving the motorcycle died at the scene. The 38-year-old Prius driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

O'Brien said traffic officers are investigating, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

