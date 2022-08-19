ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

BCI seizes 1,000 firearms, 140,000 rounds of ammo at Knox Co. shooting site

MONROE TOWNSHIP -- The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from the Monroe Township property where brothers Randy A. Wilhelm and Bradley L. Wilhelm were shot and killed by law enforcement Saturday morning, according to a press release issued by the agency Monday.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 die in Ashland County accident, troopers say alcohol might be to blame

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were killed Sunday evening after they failed to yield the right of way at an intersection, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said. According to troopers, James Cline, 23, of Nova, and Logan Buzzard, 22, of Ashland, were in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle southbound on Baney Road around 10:45 p.m. when they were struck by a Chevrolet Impala driving northeast on U.S. 42.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

2 Ashland people killed, Mount Vernon man injured in Sunday night crash

ASHLAND – Two Ashland County people were killed after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. James J. Cline, 23, of Nova and Logan M. Buzzard, 22, of Ashland died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Patrol stated. Cline was pronounced deceased on scene and Buzzard was transported by the Ashland Fire Department to University Hospitals Samaritan in Ashland where he was pronounced deceased.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galion, OH
City
Gilead Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Galion, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Sheriff’s office: Officers shoot, kill 2 suspects near Columbus

KNOX COUNTY — Two suspects are dead after officers responded to a shots fired call in Knox County Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Friday night just before midnight, shots were fired at a car from a property on Gilchrest Road. The shots were believed to be fired from at least two people, Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Two killed in crash in Ashland late Sunday night

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Ashland County that claimed the lives of two men. Troopers say the crash happened on US 42 at the intersection of Baney Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night. Troopers say...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Gilead#Brown Hair#Chase
WDTN

2 suspects shot, killed after 9-hour standoff

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: 17-year-old killed in Marion shooting; suspect sought

MARION, Ohio — The Marion Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy on Saturday. Police said officers responded to the 500 block of Adams Street for a reported shooting just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers found the 17-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot...
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

Suspects shot during Knox County standoff

HOWARD -- A nine-hour standoff near Howard ended Saturday morning with an officer-involved shooting. Captain Jay Sheffer of the Knox County Sheriff's Office said that around 9 a.m., law enforcement officials shot two men on a property on Gilchrist Road, just west of Apple Valley. The men were believed to be the same individuals who were involved in a separate shooting the night before, Sheffer said, which prompted a standoff on the property.
HOWARD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwcolumbus.com

2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Over 1,000 guns found in compound following Knox County shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State agents seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from a Knox County compound where two brothers are accused of firing at law enforcement. Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, were fatally shot by police Saturday after a lengthy standoff...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: Missing 79-year-old Galion man found in Tennessee

GALION, Ohio — A 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Crawford County has been found. The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher, who has dementia, was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m. In an update Monday, police said Bucher was safely by Murfreesboro Police...
GALION, OH
10TV

Sheriff's Office: Shelter in place advisory lifted after shots fired from inside Knox County home

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A shelter in place advisory has been lifted for residents in Knox County after shots were fired from inside a home on Saturday morning. Captain Jay Shaffer with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said at least two people were firing shots from inside a home. Negotiations are ongoing between the people inside the home and law enforcement officers. No injuries have been reported so far.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Jury selection underway in rape trial

BUCYRUS—Jury selection began at 8:30 Monday morning in the Crawford County Common Pleas Court for the trial of Jason Tupps of Galion. Retired Visiting Judge Howard Hall is presiding over the Tupps case. Tupps is represented by Mansfield attorney James Mayer III. The former corrections officer is charged with...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy