HOWARD -- A nine-hour standoff near Howard ended Saturday morning with an officer-involved shooting. Captain Jay Sheffer of the Knox County Sheriff's Office said that around 9 a.m., law enforcement officials shot two men on a property on Gilchrist Road, just west of Apple Valley. The men were believed to be the same individuals who were involved in a separate shooting the night before, Sheffer said, which prompted a standoff on the property.

HOWARD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO