BCI seizes 1,000 firearms, 140,000 rounds of ammo at Knox Co. shooting site
MONROE TOWNSHIP -- The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from the Monroe Township property where brothers Randy A. Wilhelm and Bradley L. Wilhelm were shot and killed by law enforcement Saturday morning, according to a press release issued by the agency Monday.
HOWARD — Two suspects shot and killed by law enforcement officers after a nine-hour standoff on Saturday morning have now been identified by the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Knox Co. Sheriff David Shaffer identified the suspects as 56-year-old Randy A. Wilhelm and 53-year-old Bradley L. Wilhelm in a press...
ASHLAND – Two Ashland County people were killed after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. James J. Cline, 23, of Nova and Logan M. Buzzard, 22, of Ashland died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Patrol stated. Cline was pronounced deceased on scene and Buzzard was transported by the Ashland Fire Department to University Hospitals Samaritan in Ashland where he was pronounced deceased.
