westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man arrested for bicycle theft
A Metropolis man was arrested last week for stealing a bicycle from the library. Metropolis Police said they arrested 26-year-old Michael S West for felony theft following an investigation into the theft of a bicycle from the library. Police said they victim had parked the bike and went inside only...
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating mower theft
Around 3:54 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, police say they responded to a business in the 1700 block of West Main Street for a reported theft. Officers learned the suspect arrived at the business around 3:30 p.m. in a white extended cab truck with tinted windows, a black gas cap cover, a black tool box in the bed, oversized tires and black rims. It was pulling a metal drop gate trailer with white rims and a spare tire.
KFVS12
Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in the area of Park and Independence Street. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired Sunday morning at approximately 2:14 a.m. When officers arrived, a large crowd was dispersing. Officers...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating Sunday night shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting on the 1800 block of Bloomfield Road. Officers were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 to a report of property damage. When they arrived, officers said they found multiple shell casings in the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect flees hit-and-run scene
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — On Friday at 7:22 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street to aid a child that was hit by a car. The child's injuries were non-life-threatening, and they were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
KFVS12
UTV passenger seriously injured in crash
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steeleville, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after a crash Sunday night, August 21 in Reynolds County. The crash happened at 7:01 p.m. on Route N, just 4 miles south of Lesterville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Richard...
wpsdlocal6.com
Bodycam video in MCSO lawsuit
Lawsuit accuses McCracken County deputy of excessive use of force during arrest of pregnant woman. The legal complaint claims the deputy grabbed the woman "by the arms and hurled her head-first into his service vehicle,” while she was six months pregnant. It goes on to claim the impact caused a "severe wound" on her forehead, which left a scar.
3 family members, including a toddler, killed in Missouri house explosion
Three family members, including a 3-year-old girl, were killed in a house explosion caused by a gas leak, authorities in Missouri said. The explosion occurred around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on Pecan Street in Wyatt, about 160 miles southeast of St. Louis. Corey Coleman died that same day at a hospital, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri
A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lawsuit accuses McCracken County deputy of excessive use of force during arrest of pregnant woman
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputy is at the center of a lawsuit involving two Black women claiming excessive use of force. Local 6 was set bodycam video of the incident, which happened on Feb. 1. The lawsuit filed by Elayshia Boey and Vanessa Jenkins...
wfcnnews.com
Missing Creal Springs man found dead in Missouri
MADISON COUNTY, MO - A man from Creal Springs reported missing in Missouri has been found deceased. According to the Madison County, Missouri Sheriff's Office, 43 year-old Jason Blair was found deceased after an extensive search in rural areas of the county. His dog was located and was turned over...
KFVS12
Woman accused of punching Perryville officer
A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after...
KFVS12
Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman
Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 10 hours...
KFVS12
7 travelers suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A family traveling on Interstate 55 from Texas had their trip stopped in its tracks because of a poisonous gas. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, a vehicle carrying five children, two adults and a large dog were on the road for approximately seven hours on Sunday when they noticed they were starting to feel sick.
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Police say around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, two suspects came on to the property of a home in the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch and walked away while the other suspect walked eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
KFVS12
McCracken County student charged after threatening to bring weapons to school
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A student at McCracken County High School has been charged after allegedly threatening to bring a knife and gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the male student was in an argument with another student on the bus when he threatened to bring the weapons.
KFVS12
ISP investigating motorcycle crash on Route 146
Here are some signs that you may have a gas leak at your home. Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions. An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. Woman arrested in Cape Co. vehicle assault. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman was arrested in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murder victims' families start support group to heal, bring about change
THEBES, IL- Uniting for healing and change. There's now a support group for families across all states in the local 6 area so that loved ones of victims of violent crimes can get together to share stories and find support. Local 6 sat down with two families who are putting...
