Carter strives for team success in junior year at K-State

In the file photo, Kansas State's Aliyah Carter (2) sneaks a ball past a Creighton defender during a match at Bramlage Coliseum on March 20, 2021. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Aliyah Carter has only played two seasons of volleyball at Kansas State, but her list of accolades would suggest she’s been around much longer.

The junior outside hitter from Dubuque, Iowa, has been a unanimous first team all-conference pick each of her freshman and sophomore years, and she was the 2020 Big 12 Freshman of the Year too. The American Volleyball Coaches Association named her to the Midwest All-Region team twice as well as the Midwest Freshman of the Year in 2020.