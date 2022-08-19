ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

inputmag.com

How to batch edit photos and paste edits with iOS 16

Editing a photo to make it look just how you want should be fun, but making the same edits to multiple photos over and over again really isn’t. A new feature in iOS 16 takes the hassle out of editing batches of images and creates time for something else: taking more photos.
CELL PHONES
LADbible

People in stitches at picture of The Mountain holding a regular mug

If you've watched Game of Thrones, then you'll know The Mountain is huge... though to be fair, even if you haven't watched it, you could probably guess by his nickname. The actual actor who plays The Mountain is also huge. Again, this might sound obvious, but the actors who play the hobbits in Lord of the Rings aren't actually 3ft tall, you know.
CELEBRITIES
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Noises

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner makes noises while he or she is eating. So, what do you do if your partner makes noises while he or she is eating and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
pethelpful.com

Video of Inseparable Cat BFFs at Vancouver Cat Cafe Is Melting Hearts

Everyone has a BFF that you can't stand to be apart from. That can be a friend you've known since Kindergarten, someone you recently connected with or even a sibling. No matter who it is, people know that's your person. you two are inseparable, a package deal. That's just the way it is! This is especially true when it comes to two pets who are BFFs. Their bond is even more visible than a human's which is why you can't tear them apart. And luckily, a cat cafe in Vancouver, Canada is honoring that!
PETS
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Chair Sleeper

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that he or she likes to fall asleep in his or her chair. So, what do you do if your partner likes to fall asleep in his or her chair instead of the bed? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Technology
Internet
Avatar
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes On The Meme Coin Prize As New Token Takes On Dogecoin and Shiba Inu In 2022

The meme coin market has gone to the dogs. But cat-themed token Big Eyes Token is on a mission to change this. Meme coins have had an interesting history in the crypto market, with nearly a decade behind them after the launch of Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2013. However, the market has always found itself under scrutiny, with some in the crypto ecosystem criticising these tokens for their lack of utility and occasional divulsion into vapourware.
MARKETS
dailyphew.com

Man Finds A Stray Dog In His Car After Coming Back From The Store

A lot of people say that dogs are very smart animals. We can see proof of that quite often. Dogs often have a sense of situations and people, just like this dog, who picked the right car to sit in. This pup decided to hang out in this man’s car...
PETS
teslarati.com

Twitter to give Elon Musk documents related to its fake account calculation methods

On Monday, August 15, a judge ordered Twitter to give Elon Musk documents from a former executive involved in the calculations of bot/spam accounts. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered Twitter to collect, review, and produce documents of its former General Manager of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour. The former Twitter executive left the company in April when it agreed to Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, reported Reuters.
BUSINESS
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Brush

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner uses your hairbrush. So, what do you do if your partner uses your hairbrush and you don't want him or her to do that? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
komando.com

Unsolved mysteries: Can you crack these classic optical illusions?

Optical illusions have been around for over a thousand years. The oldest visual puzzle known to man was carved in stone in an Indian temple. For centuries, people have struggled to conquer these classic optical illusions. Can you?. If you aren’t an expert-level puzzle master, it’s hard to understand how...
SCIENCE
digg.com

Bitcoin Is A Currency Of Love That Inspires Action For Peace

Bitcoin was created as an act of love by Satoshi for the world, which is why it continues to promote the same selflessness. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
MARKETS
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Not Flushing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't flush the toilet after he or she is finished. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't flush the toilet? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
SheKnows

Pick Up Your Dog’s Poop Quickly & Easily With This Mess-Free $15 Tool With Over 6,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While we adore our furry babies, we don’t adore some parts of being a pet owner. When you’re a pet owner, specifically a dog owner, poop is a big part of the job. We’ve grabbed the poop with a bag, and no matter what, something goes awry. It either gets on our hands, drops, or the bag, and have to get another one.
PET SERVICES

