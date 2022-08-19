Car explodes in flames killing driver after slamming into wall on 101 Freeway

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) — A car slammed into a wall on the side of the 101 Freeway in Westlake early Friday, killing one person, state authorities said.

California Highway Patrol said the car crashed into the barrier and hit a tree on the side of the northbound lanes sometime before 2:30 a.m. The car burst into flames, engulfing the tree as well.

First responders pulled a person's body from the vehicle moments before the fire started, officials said, but they died at the scene.

Because of the crash, CHP issued a Sigalert for the roadway south of Rampart Boulevard for the Nos. 2, 3, and 4 lanes until 5:45 a.m.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

