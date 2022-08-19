Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Legends Received A Nice Gesture From A Rival
This weekend, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina made their final pass through Chase Field as the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two Cards legends had weekends to remember. Though Molina missed the final two games, having to tend to a personal matter in Puerto Rico, he...
Yardbarker
Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts
15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Credits White Sox Coach for His Game-Saving Grab
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson made a game-saving catch on Friday, but gave most the credit to a former coach of his.
Unexpected Relief Could Be On The Way For The New York Yankees
It is no secret that the "Dog Days" of summer have not been kind to the New York Yankees. Since the estival solstice on June 21st, the Bombers are 24-30. Yet, Aaron Boone and his team still own an 8 game lead in the American League East, plenty of wiggle room for the skipper to get his team back on course. A little unexpected bullpen help could be more than music to Boone's ears.
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Rival Player & Former NL MVP Calls LA 'best team' in MLB
Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen gives high praise to the Dodgers
Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument
Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Release Pedro Báez & Tony Wolters
As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ever-closer to clinching the National League West with multiple pitchers set to return from the injured list, they released a pair of veteran players with Major League experience this week in Pedro Báez and Tony Wolters. Báez was originally signed to a Minor...
Dodgers News: Longtime LA Reliever Released from OKC; Future Still Unknown
After a good yet short few years the Dodgers and the Astros then back to LA, the Dodgers decided to let go of Baez after struggling in Oklahoma City.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provided Misleading Information about Injured Veteran
Despite Dave Roberts' recent comments, pitcher Danny Duffy's season isn't quite over yet and has an outside shot to re-join the Dodgers.
Padres lose to Nationals 6-3
The Padres dropped their second game in a row to the Nationals, losing 6-3 on Friday. For the second game in a row, Josh Hader struggled in the 9th inning, this time allowing 3 earned runs without recording an out after entering in a tie game.
Dodgers Roster: Dustin May Returns, Popular Reliever DFA'd
There's a code red as Dustin May returns to the Dodgers starting rotation...
Former Cy Young Winner Shines in Latest Triple-A Start
Dallas Keuchel threw seven innings and shutout baseball for the first time since joining the Rangers organization
theScore
Maddon believes Trout, Ohtani need more help
Former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said that stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani don't have enough support around them. "These guys can't do it alone, obviously," Maddon told the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin on Friday. "It's the non-sexy stuff that has to get better. It's not just bright, shiny objects - they have that."
numberfire.com
LaMonte Wade Jr. not in Giants' Sunday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wade is being replaced in right field by Mike Yastrzemski versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 163 plate appearances this season, Wade has a .218 batting average with a .544 OPS, 1...
MLB pitchers who have lost 20 games in a season since 1970
Tough seasons Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports There was a time when wins and losses measured pitchers' greatness. Of course, that was when they could go more than 5 or 6 innings. Twenty-game winners were elite, and on the other side, 20-game losers were also somewhat prevalent. Not anymore—though Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals is on track to become the first 20-game loser since 2003. Which pitchers have been 20-game losers since 1970? Let's take a look ...Denny McLain, Washington Senators Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK In 1971, Denny McLain went 10-22 for the Washington Senators. What makes this remarkable is...
St. Louis Cardinals place catcher Yadier Molina on restricted list
The Cardinals placed Yadier Molina on the restricted list Saturday in order for the veteran catcher to return to his
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Sunday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 307 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .244 batting average with a .638 OPS, 3 home...
theScore
Sky keep season alive with WNBA-record 38-point thrashing of Liberty
CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round WNBA playoffs series on Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3. The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a...
NBC Sports
Giants prospect McCray makes San Jose history with homer
Speed and power can be a lethal combination for those competing in Major League Baseball. And while one of the Giants' top-ranked prospects, Grant McCray, hasn't made it to The Show quite yet, he's making a splash for their Single-A affiliate in San Jose this season by displaying both traits.
