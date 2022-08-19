One of Georgia's top remaining targets for the 2023 cycle began his season in stellar fashion as IMG Academy five-star Samuel M'Pemba showcased his tremendous upside in the season opener vs Venice (Fla.). The St. Louis native is considered the nation's No. 26 overall prospect, No. 2 edge defender, and No. 7 overall recruit in Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pound played mostly wide receiver and tight end as a junior but will make his mark on defense at the next level. Check out an impressive pass break up by the pass rusher below.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO