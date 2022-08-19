ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
VolunteerCountry

Just In:Vols RB No Longer With the Team

Former West Virginia and Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with the team, a source confirmed to Volunteer Country on Sunday afternoon. The reason for Dixon’s departure has not been disclosed at this time. This marks the third time in Dixon's career that he has seen a stop come to an abrupt, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Pruitt
Person
Lane Kiffin
247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Wyoming

CHAMPAIGN — For the second consecutive season, the Illini football team will open in Week Zero. Illinois is a 10-point favorite on Saturday against Wyoming at Memorial Stadium in head coach Bret Bielema's second season. the Illini will unveil a new offense, installed by new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who replaces Tony Petersen. Illinois was 5-7 in Bielema's first year in charge, narrowly missing a bowl game, largely thanks to an offense that was inconsistent and largely underwhelming.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Ten days out from opener, Neal Brown updates starting QB situation

When West Virginia canceled a media availability last Friday, then added on a Neal Brown availability for Monday, hints were being dropped that a decision could be coming soon on a starting quarterback for the Mountaineers. That seemed especially true given that it came directly after the second scrimmage - the one Brown had previously noted was the most important - and rumors began swirling over the weekend that a decision was made. On Monday, Brown addressed the topic with the media.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Samuel M'Pemba, five-star Georgia recruit, makes highlight play in senior debut

One of Georgia's top remaining targets for the 2023 cycle began his season in stellar fashion as IMG Academy five-star Samuel M'Pemba showcased his tremendous upside in the season opener vs Venice (Fla.). The St. Louis native is considered the nation's No. 26 overall prospect, No. 2 edge defender, and No. 7 overall recruit in Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pound played mostly wide receiver and tight end as a junior but will make his mark on defense at the next level. Check out an impressive pass break up by the pass rusher below.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Nike#Vols
247Sports

Practice Report | Lane Kiffin offers no answers on Ole Miss QB battle

Ole Miss practiced Monday as classes began all across the campus with the opening game versus Troy now just 12 days away. The biggest question on everyone's mind was how the team did in its second big scrimmage of camp on Saturday, which was closed to the media and fans. Monday was the first time Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin answered questions about the scrimmage.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Halloween
247Sports

The Athletic: Can NC State live up to preseason hype?

RALEIGH, N.C. -- As the 2022 season inches closer, there is once again a nervous excitement building in Raleigh for the Wolfpack. NC State has one of the best teams in the entire ACC, but the expectations building are higher than any the Pack has seen in nearly two decades since Philip Rivers was under center.
RALEIGH, NC
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy