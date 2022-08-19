ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

PHOTOS: Chemistry continues to build as USC approaches halfway mark of fall camp

USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows there is still plenty of work to do but is proud of what his new team has been able to accomplish as they come up on the halfway point of his first fall camp with the Trojans. He said Tuesday following the completion of practice No. 10 of the 25 practices allowed by the NCAA prior to the first game of the season that he is happy with where his team’s chemistry and culture is at despite the completely overhauled roster the Trojans have.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season

One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
247Sports

IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
247Sports

Michigan State football 'got some answers' in second preseason scrimmage

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker billed last week as a pivotal stretch of training camp for the Spartans straddling the line between being part of the primary playing group and starting the 2022 season on the scout team. It culminated in Saturday’s closed-door scrimmage, the second intrasquad scrimmage of the preseason, which revealed some things and confirmed others, Tucker said.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Football#Football Team#American Football#Dl#Vols
247Sports

Calling The Schoetts: 2022 UNC Season Preview Show

North Carolina will open its 2022 season against Florida A&M on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. inside Kenan Memorial Stadium. There is hardly anyone better to preview the 2022 Tar Heels as they head into game week than former UNC linebacker and defensive analyst Jeff Schoettmer, who joined host Ross Martin for the inaugural episode of Inside Carolina's new video show "Calling The Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football projected win totals for every ACC team in 2022

Projecting college football win totals for every team in the ACC entering the 2022 season begins at the top of a quarterback-driven league where several future NFL Draft picks lead their respective programs. The race to win a conference championship took a wild turn earlier this month when preseason nationally-ranked Wake Forest announced signal caller Sam Hartman was out indefinitely with an undisclosed medical situation.
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy