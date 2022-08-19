A Wells mother of two was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Route 4 in Sanford that may be the result of speed and alcohol. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32 of Sanford.

SANFORD, ME ・ 8 HOURS AGO