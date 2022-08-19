Read full article on original website
32-Year-Old Wells Woman Dies in a Head-On Car Crash in Sanford
A Wells woman died Sunday morning in a head-on collision in Sanford. Sanford Police say 32-year-old Ann Sinclair of Wells died of injuries sustained in the crash that happened between 7 and 7:30 Sunday morning on Country Club Road, also known as Route 4. Sanford Police, Sanford Fire and Rescue, and Wells EMS were dispatched to the Country Club Road intersection with Channel Lane for a report of a head-on motor vehicle crash.
Clean-up operation underway on Mass Pike’s Exit 131 after rental truck fire
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are in clean-up-mode after putting out a burning rental truck on a Mass Pike exit Monday, closing the ramp for Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the exit’s closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews knocked down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit.
One victim transported to hospital after shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.
Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges
BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
Methuen Teen Drowns Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H.
A Methuen teen drowned Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H. New Hampshire State Police identified 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario late Sunday afternoon after notifying next of kin. State Police said the drowning took place around 12:40 p.m., Saturday. Bristol Police and Fire, New Hampton Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police –Marine Patrol were sent to the scene.
Silver Alert issued in NH for missing 59-year-old man with Alzheimer’s
WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last sighted on Sunday. State Police said Partick Henry Hart was seen on the front porch of his residence, where it is believed he left on foot and was reported missing at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
Police investigate possible road rage incident in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are looking into a possible road rage incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Police received a call about possible shots fired on Rumford Street in Concord. They said a light-colored Honda civic and a dark-colored Chevy Malibu were involved. No injuries were reported. If you...
Head-on crash in Sanford claims the life of a Wells mother
SANFORD, Maine — Car parts and leaking oil mark the spot where Annie Sinclair, 32, of Wells was killed in a head-on crash Sunday around 7:30 a.m. on Route 4 in Sanford. Alexa Hall lives just across the street from the crash scene. "I was in bed asleep with...
Shots Fired on Columbia Road – Suspect Vehicle ID’ed and Recovered
On August 18 2022, at approximately 22:45 hours Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 and B-2 responded to the area of 145 Columbia Road for the ShotSpotter activation. Numerous units responded to the area and quickly a suspect description was obtained by officers. Officers issued a BOLO for a white Mercedes with a black male operator with a white shirt and a parcel plate from witness accounts of the drive by.
Police arrest NH man for shooting gun inside home
GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. Police say Sunday at about 5:20 p.m., Peter Mancini, 44, of Grafton, shot a gun inside the home after an argument with his wife. No one was injured...
Kayaker found dead on Ossipee pond
OSSIPEE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol reported a man found dead in a kayak Saturday in Connor Pond in Ossipee. Marine Patrol called the fatality a "possible drowning," but could not confirm the cause of death. Officials received a call at 3:48 p.m. about a male...
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Crews knock down fire at Caffè Nero in Somerville’s Assembly Row
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular coffee shop in Somerville went up in flames Saturday afternoon. The Caffè Nero location at Assembly Row could be seen burning around 2 p.m. as fire engines pulled up to the heavy smoke. Flames from the building appeared to be isolated to just...
Ride with 7NEWS on an Orange Line replacement shuttle bus
BOSTON (WHDH) - With the first work day of the Orange Line shutdown underway, commuters were generally in agreement about the shuttle bus replacements for the line: so far, so good. “It’s been good so far,” one shuttle bus rider, Michael Lee, said. “It’s been smoother than usual, ‘cuz I...
Swimmer Dead Following Possible Drowning at Profile Falls in New Hampshire
A possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol prompted an emergency response from several New Hampshire agencies Saturday afternoon, according to police. New Hampshire State Police got a call around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and once first responders arrived, witnesses said a male was swimming in the falls and went underwater, according to a news release from the Marine Patrol division of New Hampshire State Police.
Copley Square expected to be one of the busiest areas during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Copley Square is expected to be one of the busiest areas during the 30-day Orange Line shutdown. Dartmouth Street will be closed between St. James and Boylston Street. Some streets will also be shut down to general traffic to make way for shuttle buses. Parking spaces are...
