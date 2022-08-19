9 @ 9: In Finland, speeding tickets are based on income

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.