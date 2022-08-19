Read full article on original website
Related
The Queen leaves car passengers in hysterics with quirky nickname for her SatNav
WHEN you are Queen, few people must feel comfortable telling you what to do. However, one person who is able to give her orders is the “woman under the bonnet”, which is the Queen's comical nickname for her car’s SatNav system. According to the Daily Mail, the...
U.K.・
Singapore Will Continue to Restrict LGBTQ Content, Even After Decriminalizing Same-Sex Relationships
The Singapore government announced that it will continue to restrict and classify media content with LGBTQ themes, even after its planned decriminalization of same-sex relationships. The move to repeal a colonial-era law that criminalized sex between men was announced Sunday by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The law, Section 377A of the Penal Code, was introduced in 1938 and established a two-year jail term for “any act of gross indecency” between two men, either in public or in private. London-based Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen (“Ilo Ilo,” “Wet Season”) commended the planned repeal. “Long overdue but well done Singapore,” he wrote on Twitter. Long...
Comments / 0