Panic! At The Disco returns! Stream new songs from 'Viva Las Vengeance' now

The wait was patient, mostly, for Panic! At The Disco fans after getting teased with a clip of new singles earlier this year. Now, after four years, Brendan Urie and the band have officially arrived with their full Pray For the Wicked follow-up, Viva Las Vengeance , today, August 19.

Hear tracks from the new album now -- along with more of your favorites -- on Audacy’s Panic! At The Disco Radio

Along with the new record, Panic! At The Disco have offered up the fourth music video from the new 12-song tracklist after dropping previous clips for the album's title track over the summer, as well as "Middle Of A Breakup," and "Don't Let The Light Go Out."

Watch the video for "Sad Clown" below.

Celebrate the new release with Audacy -- now streaming your favorite Panic! tracks from the new record, and tons more from the band's almost two-decade career -- plus songs from other artists you know and love like Fall Out Boy , The 1975 , Weezer , Cobra Starship ... and the list goes on!

Viva Las Vengeance Tracklisting

Viva Las Vengeance

Middle of a Breakup

Don’t Let The Light Go Out

Local God

Star Spangled Banger

God Killed Rock And Roll

Say It Louder

Sugar Soaker

Something About Maggie

Sad Clown

All By Yourself

Do It To Death

Panic! will also be hitting the road with charitable goals on a global arena tour kicking off September 8 in Austin, TX bringing them to venues like NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, London’s The O2, and more, with special guests MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers as openers, and Beach Bunny joining on select dates. Tickets are on sale now -- check out the full list of dates right HERE , and visit panicatthedisco.com for more info.

Browse more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new Panic! At The Disco Radio , Emo Kids , Alt Now , Rockternative , Drivin' Alt , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram