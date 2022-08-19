ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn on How 'Making the Cut' Addresses Ageism in Fashion

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Sj0Y_0hNVIKka00

The third season of Making the Cut on Amazon’s Prime Video launches Friday, Aug. 19 with a bang. From the very first episode, a record-scratch moment between Heidi Klum and contestant Ciara Chyanne Morgan reminds viewers that ageism is alive and well in the fashion industry — and that this reality competition show won’t hesitate to lean into the drama. This time around, hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are pushing for progress and not leaning away from controversial moments, and we loved speaking with Klum and Gunn about how they handled this upcoming season.

Here’s the encounter we couldn’t stop thinking about: After the evening-wear fashion show in episode 1, Klum asked contestant Morgan to describe her customer. The young designer confidently responded that “for the Ciara Cheyanne woman, the evening is a little more effortless and chic. She is the woman who is from aged 24 to 42…”

She didn’t get any further than that because the 49-year-old Klum joked, “ I can’t wear it anymore ?”

Morgan followed it up with a laugh and a response, “I feel like you want to focus on your niche.”

The supermodel looked on with dismay but continued plowing forward with constructive criticism about her designs. However, SheKnows couldn’t let this seemingly innocuous reality show clip pass us by without asking Klum and Gunn if they thought the fashion industry was doing a good job of honoring women in all seasons of life .

“That’s why I was saying that to her because I’m turning 50,” Klum explained. “That means I can’t buy this piece anymore? That’s not cool. I was obviously joking with her, and I wanted her to understand what she just said. You shouldn’t put a time limit on anything, and I feel like we should be able to wear anything at any age.”

Gunn concurred, adding that “it’s a mistake to bring a very fine definition to that, [fashion] should be much more open ” to people of all ages.

Buy: ‘Making the Cut’

After a pandemic (which looms in the background in these episodes), the idea of fashion has also changed for everyone working differently than pre-March 2020. Some are back in the office; some are strictly working from home while others are taking the hybrid approach — it’s hard to know how far we can take athleisure into the workplace. So, where is everyone finding wardrobe inspiration these days?

Gunn recommends finding a “fashion icon,” describing the role as “someone who is your size, shape, coloring and ideally age, whose style you admire, and use that individual as a gauge.” That’s some sound advice from the style guru, who also revealed his fashion role model is none other than George Clooney and chuckled, “I’ll be honest, he’s a lot younger than I am.”

If Gunn has Clooney, then who does a supermodel like Klum look up to when she has every designer in the industry clamoring for her to wear their creations? The answer isn’t that simple. After all, she describes her closet as “insanely crazy” because she has “too many personalities” inside of her.

“I have so many different moods all the time,” Klum emphasized. “Sometimes I want to be sassy, then I want to be super sexy , then I want to be Business Barbie, then I love to be bohemian… so it’s all very eclectic.” If that wasn’t the answer you were hoping for, Gunn, who is always impeccable with his timing, quipped, “I think you’re your own icon.” Bullseye!

Klum also hopes to be a fashion inspiration to her followers because she believes she’s still presenting designers’ collections even when she’s not on the runway.

“Because I am in fashion, I want to show people what is out there,” she explained. “So I like to show different things on me, so I still like to model them for everyone in a way.”

It’s like having our own supermodel each fashion season — and we can definitely get behind that. Gunn and Klum don’t want anyone to stress out over fashion, though, they want people to have fun with it and “step outside their comfort zone” every once in a while.

Klum quipped, “We got Tim Gunn into a pair of jeans, so…”

“Anything can happen,” Gunn laughed.

Season 3 of Making the Cut premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 19.

Before you go, click here to see the best reality TV shows on right now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJhH0_0hNVIKka00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Heidi Klum Gushes Over Husband Tom Kaulitz; Says She 'Finally Found The One'

Heidi Klum is over the moon after celebrating her third anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz. "It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already," the 49-year-old supermodel said in an interview with "Daily Pop" while attending the "America's Got Talent" Season 17's red carpet event Tuesday. The "Project Runway"...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Paulina Porizkova
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
George Clooney
Person
Ciara
Person
Frances Bean Cobain
Person
Tim Gunn
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Reveals She Spent Her Anniversary Trip in Hospital

When we think of anniversaries, we often think of relaxing days spent on the beach or other similar getaways. However, America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum and her husband, the German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, put a whole different spin on a weekend getaway. Instead, the famous couple headed to Austria for a “hardcore” wellness retreat in celebration of their three-year anniversary. While there, Klum spent some time in the hospital and we’re here to find out why.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ageism
WWD

Zoey Deutch Wears Valentino Minidress With Silver Beaded Details on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Zoey Deutch is continuing her press-tour style streak with another standout look. The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night to promote her new Hulu dark comedy “Not Okay.” For the occasion, Deutch wore a black Valentino minidress with silver beaded embellishments from the design house’s fall 2022 promenade collection.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Bullet Train' Los Angeles PremiereInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour Fashion During the appearance, Deutch gave insight into the film’s plot. “‘Not Okay’ is a satire about a girl named Danni Sanders...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details

After a pandemic postponement, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot on Saturday — and her bridal looks were a fashion fairytale. Hyland, 31, first wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture ballgown featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, tulle sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The Modern Family alumna finished off her ceremony look with a cathedral-length tulle veil with an Italian macramé lace trim. She wore her hair in a romantic half-up style with face-framing curls.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

30 Photos of Kurt Cobain & Courtney Love’s Daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, to Celebrate Her Turning 30

Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of legendary ’90s rock couple Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, celebrates her 30th birthday today. Born in August 1992, Cobain hadn’t yet reached her second birthday at the time of her father’s tragic suicide in April 1994. With the Nirvana frontman gone and Love battling drug addiction, losing all custody rights after being arrested in 2003, the only daughter of the Nirvana and Hole singers was primarily raised by her extended family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie’s 2 Oldest Sons ‘Worked Hard’ on the Set of Their Mom’s New Movie

Angelina Jolie might be continuing her Hollywood dynasty. She followed in dad Jon Voight’s acting footsteps, and now, it seems that sons Maddox, 21, and Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, are eager to start their filmmaking careers at a young age. With mom behind the lens as director of her upcoming film, Without Blood, the boys worked in the assistant director department with Jolie as their mentor. She loved the camaraderie of making it a family event, sharing with People that they “work well together.” She added, “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Nick Cannon & Daughter Monroe Perform Daddy-Daughter Dance to Mariah Carey’s Song ‘Emotions’ in This Cute New TikTok

You can always count on Nick Cannon to share the sweetest, most heartwarming family moments to our social media feeds, from twinning with his little family to cheering on his son at a baseball game. The dad of eight just documented his latest memorable experience with 11-year-old daughter Monroe — who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, along with her twin brother Morocco — and it includes a big nod to his former partner’s singing career. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) The radio host’s August 18 Instagram post is a short-but-sweet video of he...
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser File for Divorce After 8 Years of a Very Private Marriage

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser were always an off-the-radar Hollywood couple, they kept their courtship, marriage, and child away from the spotlight as much as possible. So the news, reported by Us Weekly, that the Titans star had filed for divorce on Aug. 10 came as a surprise because they are rarely in the headlines, to begin with. After meeting on the set of Mad Men in 2012, where she played his troubled mistress Beth Dawe to his mischievous Pete Campbell, the couple became inseparable and got engaged in 2013. When it came time for their wedding in 2014, they kept...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes Just Revealed Her Daughter Sterling's Favorite Animal & The Pics Are Beyond Adorable

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes‘ daughter Sterling may only be one year old, but she already has so much personality and zest for life! On their trip to the zoo, not only did Sterling get to see her favorite animal (the adorable, pink flamingo), but we got some of the cutest pics. On August 16, Brittany blessed our Instagram once again with arguably the cutest pics of her daughter Sterling that we’ve seen yet. On their little family trip to the zoo, it looks like Sterling couldn’t get enough of the animals surrounding her, making the cutest faces ever! Brittany captioned the...
PETS
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Spotted At Gym & Strolling Around NYC Amid Her Custody Battle

Olivia Wilde has been facing off in court with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis over the custody of their two kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. But the legal war didn’t stop her from enjoying a summer day in Manhattan with her boyfriend Harry Styles. The Don’t Worry Darling actress and director was in her gym clothes as she was photographed saying goodbye to the Grammy winner through the door of a high-rise building. The 38-year-old mom of two looked cute and casual in black leggings, a loose fitting gray tank top and sneakers. She wore her long hair pulled back and hid her eyes with dark glasses. Her 28-year-old beau was equally sporty in black shorts, neon green sneakers, a blue baseball hat and a Citizens for Humanity designed logo hoodie. His kept his identity well hidden with dark shades and a black face mask.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

SheKnows

63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy