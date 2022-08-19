Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
urbancny.com
Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Timothy Flowers
New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Timothy Flowers of Rochester. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including interviews with police officers and civilian witnesses and close review of radio transmissions, ballistics testing, crime scene evidence, photographs, and footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), OSI concluded that the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Mr. Flowers by a member of the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was a crime. While the available evidence clearly showed what happened, OSI recommends that RPD equip its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team officers with BWCs moving forward.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for June shooting on Epworth Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police arrested 33-year-old Marquis Brown for a shooting on Epworth Street that happened on June 15. The victim, a 33-year-old man, walked into Strong Hospital with a lower body gunshot wound. He survived the shooting after medical treatment and Rochester police later learned about the place of the shooting.
13 WHAM
Man headed to prison for firing illegal gun into large crowd in Rochester in 2020
Rochester, N.Y. — A man will spend the next 16 years to life in prison for firing an illegal gun into a crowd on the Fourth of July two years ago. New York State Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano sentenced Shallah Sherman, 26, on Monday. He had been convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors say he fired an illegal gun into a crowd of over 100 people.
13 WHAM
Rochester up to 50 homicides days after extension of state of emergency over gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester reached 50 homicides on the year this weekend, just days after Mayor Malik Evans extended the state of emergency to combat gun violence. Rochester Police say a man in his 20s was shot and killed on Olean Street overnight Sunday. Less than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester man sentenced for firing into 2020 4th of July crowd
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 16 years to life for firing into a crowd on the Fourth of July in 2020, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office said Monday. Sherman was convicted of two weapons charges, after a jury found that he was guilty of firing into a crowd […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Sentenced in 2020 July 4th Weekend Shooting
A Rochester man will serve 16 years to life in prison for his role in a shooting on 4th of July weekend in 2020. 26-year-old Shallah Sherman was convicted last month on two weapons charges and was sentenced as a persistent violent felony offender. Police say Sherman opened fire into...
13 WHAM
No arrests in fatal hit-and-run on Inner Loop; Victim identified
Rochester, N.Y. — New York State Police are still searching for the driver who struck and killed a Canadian man on the Inner Loop Sunday morning. They say Anthony Trayner, 24, was walking in the westbound lane around 3:30 a.m. between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
Two occupied houses shot overnight, RPD says
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate house shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first one took place on Thurston Road near Roxborough Road at around 12:48 a.m. Officers say the occupied house was struck multiple times. The RPD says the two adult occupants were not injured during the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Attorney General wants all police departments and special units to wear cameras
ALBANY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending that every police agency in the state deploy body-worn cameras (BWC) after an investigation of a police-involved shooting in Rochester in June of 2021. In that incident, a murder suspect fired a gun and one officer and aimed at a second, with the second officer fatally shooting the suspect.
RPD says two men dead in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating two separate homicides that took place overnight Sunday. The first homicide took place on Olean Street near Lunsford Lane at around 1:40 a.m. Officers say they located a man in his 20s on the sidewalk who had been shot in […]
nyspnews.com
Rochester man arrested for Criminal Contempt
On August 18, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Nicholis J. Gordon, 32 of Rochester, NY for Criminal Contempt 2nd. On August 18, 2022, Troopers responded to a walk-up complaint of a possible domestic disturbance on Ash Street in the town of Lockport. Further investigation revealed that Gordon contacted the victim via text message, while the victim was the protected party. Gordon was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
WHEC TV-10
One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop, state police say
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say a man was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was struck by a motorist […]
iheart.com
One Man Dead and Two Injured Following Melee on State Street in Rochester
Rochester police have made no arrests in a shooting outside a restaurant on a State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. It happened around 2:30 yesterday morning while a large crowd was gathered for an after hours party at Burrito Urbana. Police say there was some sort of argument and...
13 WHAM
Man fatally shot on Olean Street early Sunday morning
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is investigating an overnight homicide on Olean Street. Rochester Police responded to the area of Olean Street for the report of a person shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they located a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to his...
NY AG: RPD SWAT team justified in killing Monroe Ave. shooting suspect
On June 4 last year, a lengthy police pursuit ended with an exchange of gunfire between Rochester Police SWAT members and a triple shooting suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate fatal overnight hit-and-run on Inner Loop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead following a hit-and-run on Inner Loop. New York State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lanes between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when a driver struck him with their car. The driver then fled the scene.
13 WHAM
1 dead and 2 wounded after overnight shooting and stabbing on State Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of State Street at 2:35 a.m. and say they discovered a chaotic scene with around 50-75 people in and around the roadway. Three victims were located, two being shot, and one stabbed. The first victim, a man in his 20's was...
iheart.com
Rochester SWAT Officers Cleared in Fatal Shooting
Investigators with the state Attorney General's Office have cleared SWAT officers involved in last year's Rochester police shooting death of attempted murder suspect Timothy Flowers. They concluded the evidence does not establish that the shooting was a crime. Flowers was shot after he shot first at police during a foot...
Pedestrian fatally hit by car on Lyell Avenue at Glide Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being hit by a car at the intersection of Lyell Avenue at Glide Street in Rochester. Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. They attempted to perform life-saving measures on the victim, […]
Comments / 0