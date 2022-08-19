Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Related
FC Cincinnati sign goalkeeper Evan Louro from USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies
FC Cincinnati have acquired goalkeeper Evan Louro from USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies, signing him through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer season with options for 2023 and 2024.
Gio Savarese takes 'full responsibility' for 'embarrassing' Portland Timbers loss to SKC
When you're sitting on the outside of the MLS Cup Playoffs race, it's usually best to avoid a thrashing against the worst side in your Conference. However, that's exactly what the Portland Timbers suffered on Sunday, enduring a 4-1 loss at the hands of Sporting Kansas City, who remain bottom of the West despite this result.
Damion Lowe labels Inter Miami 'top team' after 2-1 triumph over Toronto FC
Inter Miami triumphed 2-1 over Toronto FC on Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Jean Mota and Ariel Lassiter propelled the team to fifth place on the Eastern Conference table. The South Florida side now stands undefeated in their last five games, coming back after a turbulent start...
New York Red Bulls 1-1 FC Cincinnati: Player ratings as Miazga & Klimala score in stalemate
The New York Red Bulls battled from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home to FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Former RBNY center-back Matt Miazga opened his FC Cincinnati account after just 13 minutes, heading home Alvaro Barreal's free-kick to give the visitors the lead against the run of play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gonzalo Pineda 'inspired' by Atlanta United performance against Columbus Crew
They may have only left with a single point, but Atlanta United's performance away at the Columbus Crew was enough to 'inspire' head coach Gonzalo Pineda and offer hope for the rest of the season. Atlanta went into the match at Lower.com Field on a poor run of just one...
Riqui Puig shows 'bravery' in LA Galaxy debut
LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has praised the 'bravery' of teammate Riqui Puig following his debut for the club on Friday night. Puig was introduced in the 62nd minute of the Galaxy's 3-3 draw with the Seattle Sounders. During his 28 minutes on the field, the Spanish midfielder completed 25 of his 26 passes, created one chance, and attempted one shot.
Atlanta United remain 'very motivated' to make MLS Cup Playoffs, insists Santiago Sosa
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa insists he and his teammates remain 'very focused' on dragging the club into the MLS Cup Playoffs.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLS chances created: Who are the top playmakers?
Keep track of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
Club America earn historic 7-0 win over Cruz Azul
Club America made history on Saturday night, triumphing 7-0 over Cruz Azul to mark the biggest victory over their rival.
Orlando City's Alexandre Pato to undergo knee surgery
Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato will undergo exploratory surgery on his right knee on September 9. The team confirmed the injury and procedure, but not any recovery timeline. “Pato is an incredible competitor and we’re sad to see him suffer this injury. But we know he will work to get...
Djordje Mihailovic: CF Montreal, USMNT midfielder nearing AZ Alkmaar transfer
CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is nearing a move to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, 90min sources confirm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cruz Azul parts ways with head coach Diego Aguirre following 7-0 loss against Club America
Cruz Azul has fired head coach Diego Aguirre following the historic 7-0 loss against rivals Club America on Saturday night at the Azteca stadium.
Chelsea preparing £80m bid for unsettled Wesley Fofana
Chelsea are ready to pay £80m to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
Jules Kounde 'worried' by Barcelona's registration problems
Jules Kounde is concerned by Barcelona's continued player registration problems.
Inter 3-0 Spezia: Dominant Nerazzurri cruise to victory
Match report from Inter 3-0 Spezia in Serie A.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hibernian 2-2 Rangers: Nine-man Gers pegged back in stoppage time
Match report from Hibernian 2-2 Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.
Xavi concerned by Barcelona's inability to register Jules Kounde
Xavi admits he is bothered by Barcelona's struggles to register Jules Kounde.
90min
790
Followers
8K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0