ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
90min

Riqui Puig shows 'bravery' in LA Galaxy debut

LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has praised the 'bravery' of teammate Riqui Puig following his debut for the club on Friday night. Puig was introduced in the 62nd minute of the Galaxy's 3-3 draw with the Seattle Sounders. During his 28 minutes on the field, the Spanish midfielder completed 25 of his 26 passes, created one chance, and attempted one shot.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Fuchs
90min

Orlando City's Alexandre Pato to undergo knee surgery

Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato will undergo exploratory surgery on his right knee on September 9. The team confirmed the injury and procedure, but not any recovery timeline. “Pato is an incredible competitor and we’re sad to see him suffer this injury. But we know he will work to get...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Sounders Fc#Mls Cup Playoffs#Peruvian#Major League Soccer#European#American#Atlanta United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

790
Followers
8K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy