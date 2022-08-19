ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Shayden Morris ready to kick on with Aberdeen after Scott Brown endorsement

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOxgr_0hNVHu3B00

Shayden Morris seized the chance to sign for Aberdeen following a ringing endorsement of the club from his then Fleetwood manager, Scott Brown.

The 20-year-old attacker made his debut in last Saturday’s 3-2 defeat by Motherwell and is looking to kick-start his Dons career against St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday.

“I feel like there is a platform here,” the Londoner said.

“I spoke to a few guys, Michael Devlin was here, obviously Scott Brown, they said the platform here is the best thing.

“I feel like that was what I needed, get a good platform in front of a good fan base and a country where football is loved, and I feel like I can do well in the league.”

The wide player started in Brown’s first match in charge of Fleetwood but the former Celtic, Scotland and Aberdeen midfielder was happy to recommend the cinch Premiership to his player when the Dons made an offer for his services.

“It was really good working with him,” Morris said. “Obviously you see him growing up, watching him and see what he is like as a player.

“But coming in as a manager, he is a really good guy, really nice to work with, and he really cares about the players.

“He takes time out, we sat down a few times and went through clips. He is really good to work with.

“It’s not easy leaving a club where you have been for a while, but when you feel that something is right, you really want to go for it. The backing I got from him was really good to give me the confidence that I can go there and do well and it’s definitely a good move for me.”

Morris made 41 appearances for Fleetwood and was encouraged by Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin’s track record of developing young players.

“The way he is, age doesn’t really matter,” said Morris, who came off the bench early on against Motherwell.

“If you’re performing, you are going to get the shirt.

“I spoke to him a few times and I was just really happy with what he said to me and what his plans were for the season. That definitely attracted me to come here.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Head of football operations Scott Boyd decides to leave St Johnstone

Scott Boyd is leaving his role as St Johnstone’s head of football operations. The former Kilmarnock and Ross County defender has been in the post since March 2021. Boyd said on the club’s official website: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at St Johnstone and had the privilege of working with many great people.
SOCCER
newschain

Morelos gets marching orders as Celtic pull clear – what we learned this weekend

There were plenty of talking points in the fourth weekend of cinch Premiership action with 12 goals, six red cards, several late strikes and two controversial penalties. Celtic moved two points clear after nine-man Rangers were by pegged back by Hibernian midfielder Josh Campbell’s stoppage-time equaliser and there were wins for Motherwell, Ross County, St Mirren and Aberdeen.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Goodwin
Person
Scott Brown
newschain

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson blow for Bolton ahead of Aston Villa tie

Bolton striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second-round clash against Aston Villa. The Iceland international, who came off the bench during Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday in League One, sustained a hamstring problem in training. Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has no...
SOCCER
newschain

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Ben Heneghan pushing for start as Sheffield Wednesday host Rochdale

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan could return to the starting line-up in the home Carabao Cup game against Rochdale. Summer signing Heneghan was an unused substitute in Saturday’s league win at Bolton and is hoping to be back in contention after being rested. Boss Darren Moore has no new...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#Fleetwood#Motherwell#Celtic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ellen White: The highs and lows of a record-breaking career

Ellen White, the all-time record goalscorer for England’s women’s team, has announced her retirement from football at the age of 33. Here, the PA news agency looks at plenty of highs and the occasional low from the striker’s career. High. White marked her first England appearance, in...
SPORTS
newschain

Ellen White: The quiet girl from Aylesbury who retires as a European champion

Ellen White bows out of football as a European champion, England’s record goalscorer and with the praise of her peers, team-mates and royalty ringing in her ears. But the 33-year-old, a quiet presence in the dressing room, will likely find all the kind words and attention that followed her shock announcement on Monday quite uncomfortable.
WORLD
newschain

Winger Jamie Walker out for Bradford with a knee injury

Jamie Walker will be sidelined for Bradford when they take on Blackburn. The winger is a long-term absentee for the Bantams after undergoing a knee operation. Forward Andy Cook could also retain his position in the starting line-up after scoring a brace against Hartlepool at the weekend. Kian Harratt could...
SPORTS
newschain

Accrington would have been worthy winners, says John Coleman after MK Dons draw

Accrington manager John Coleman believed his team had enough chances to win at MK Dons after they fought from behind again to earn a third draw in four league games. Stanley did not leave it quite as late as last week week’s extraordinary 4-4 draw against Burton, but they needed Sean McConville’s penalty in the closing stages to cancel out Ethan Robson’s opener in a match that ended 1-1.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy