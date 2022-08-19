Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Utah woman stares down mountain lion after brief attack
A Utah woman was hunting Saturday when a mountain lion came out of nowhere and briefly attacked her. She caught the tense interaction that ensued on camera.
New Utah prison in ‘crisis’ as software keeping medication from inmates
Problems moving to a new medical records system have caused thousands of Utah State Prison inmates to go without medications, administrators told families on Sunday.
Northern Utah school districts avoid large worker shortages as classes begin
As news reports from the Wasatch Front sound the alarm about teacher and school worker shortages this fall, Cache Valley’s two school districts appear better situated to tackle the new school year than many of their Utah counterparts — and they credit the appeal of living here as a key factor.
Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery
UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
Utah Lake island-building proposal called deemed unconstitutional by state
The future of a controversial dredging and island building proposal that aims to improve water quality and put subdivisions to house up to 500,000 people on Utah Lake is now uncertain. The project, proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, has gotten unanimous support from Utah’s congressional delegation, but last Wednesday, Director...
Two challenging hiker rescues by helicopter set Utah records
This past week, the Utah Department of Public Safety set two records for challenging rescues using helicopters, according to pilot Chelsea Tugaw. Both involved hikers who got hurt. The first was the highest-elevation hoist for the state law enforcement agency – close to 13,000 feet near Gilbert Peak, the state’s...
'Get up, get going, get out of your way': Utah native delivers wisdom in unorthodox way
SALT LAKE CITY — He looks like he just crawled out of a cave, and he sounds like he had one too many Jack Daniel's beverages, but if you listen with your eyes wide open and your ears even wider, you might just learn something. Utah native Rodney Norman...
Eating the Past: Utah's dirty soda obsession
On this week's Eating the Past, host Jamie Sanders concludes the summer soda series with Dr. Lynne McNeill, talking about the folklore of Utah's soda obsession. Because of Utah's high population of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many Utahns avoid alcohol and coffee. Dirty sodas allow them to experience the art of mixology in their own way.
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah’s water?
Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel in West Jordan. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
Food insecurity with Al Switzler on Monday's Access Utah
About one in five adults reported experiencing food insecurity in the previous 30 days according to a recent survey conducted by the Urban Institute. And data from the Census Bureau showed that last month, 25 million adults sometimes had not had enough to eat in the previous seven days. Wendy Osborne, Director of Tabitha’s Way, a Utah-based food pantry, told the New York Times that they are seeing “more people who have jobs, they’re working, they’re just not making enough.” Today we’ll talk with Al Switzler, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors for Tabitha’s Way and a founder of Tabitha’s Way-North.
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
Details about the investigation surfaced Wednesday during the Utah Legislature's Education Interim Committee meeting.
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
Police: Utah boy, 9, finds mother dead after sister hears gunfire in home
Police: Utah boy, 9, finds mother dead after sister hears gunfire in home The girl told police she heard a “boom” coming from the couple’s locked bedroom, where they were arguing. (NCD)
Authorities: Dangerous local fugitive captured in Utah
UPDATE Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday...
New WNV Case in Utah
On Aug. 18, the state veterinarian reported a horse in Uintah County, Utah, positive for West Nile virus. The horse has been euthanized, and the private facility where he resided is not under quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease...
Dead cows and ripped up crops: A new reality due to drought in the West
SALT LAKE CITY — A new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation is painting a dire picture for farmers and ranchers across the West who are reeling from the worst drought to hit the region in 12 centuries. Ranchers are killing cows and farmers are pulling up crops...
Mosquitoes and medication shortages plague new Utah State Correctional Facility, say inmates
Utah’s billion-dollar state correctional facility opened in July and families of inmates are already speaking out about problems at the new location. Karen Thompson’s son Eric is at the new facility and is taking prescription medication for severe chronic pain. She said his medication access has been sporadic at best since his transfer, and it’s not just inmates who are affected.
Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood
California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
Here's what a new military communications manufacturing facility will bring to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — L3Harris has been nestled in the Salt Lake Valley for over 65 years, developing state-of-the-art communication technologies critical to the nation's security. On Thursday, those years of work culminated with the opening of a new 380,000-square-foot manufacturing and operations facility that "adds a full dimension...
