TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
7-1-7, Wild:
(seven, one, seven; Wild: zero)
Cash 3 Midday
1-9-1, Wild:
(one, nine, one; Wild: zero)
Cash 3 Morning
2-7-1, Wild: 6
(two, seven, one; Wild: six)
Cash 4 Evening
5-6-1-0, Wild: 9
(five, six, one, zero; Wild: nine)
Cash 4 Midday
4-2-3-2, Wild: 9
(four, two, three, two; Wild: nine)
Cash 4 Morning
4-1-7-9, Wild: 8
(four, one, seven, nine; Wild: eight)
Cash4Life
09-16-51-57-59, Cash Ball: 2
(nine, sixteen, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 4
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000
Tennessee Cash
01-09-15-23-24, Bonus: 1
(one, nine, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four; Bonus: one)
Estimated jackpot: $440,000
Comments / 0