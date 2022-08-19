ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Lottery

 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

7-1-7, Wild:

(seven, one, seven; Wild: zero)

Cash 3 Midday

1-9-1, Wild:

(one, nine, one; Wild: zero)

Cash 3 Morning

2-7-1, Wild: 6

(two, seven, one; Wild: six)

Cash 4 Evening

5-6-1-0, Wild: 9

(five, six, one, zero; Wild: nine)

Cash 4 Midday

4-2-3-2, Wild: 9

(four, two, three, two; Wild: nine)

Cash 4 Morning

4-1-7-9, Wild: 8

(four, one, seven, nine; Wild: eight)

Cash4Life

09-16-51-57-59, Cash Ball: 2

(nine, sixteen, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

Mega Millions

12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 4

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000

Tennessee Cash

01-09-15-23-24, Bonus: 1

(one, nine, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four; Bonus: one)

Estimated jackpot: $440,000

