Shocking Details Emerge After Woman Accused of Sexually Abusing Inmate While Working as Behavioral Health Counselor at Jail

Lynette Chaplin
2d ago
He’s not that crazy one of them voices told him to sue
Gov. Hochul orders suspect of unprovoked attack who was released due to bail reform back in jail
Van Phu Bui, 55, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder after surveillance video appeared to show him hitting a man who was left in a coma.
Florida Man Arrested in 1996 Cold Case Rape and Murder of Pregnant Mother of Two
Sharon Kay Hammack was only 29 years old when she was raped and brutally murdered near the tiny village of Caledonia, Michigan. Now, almost 26 years later, police believe they’ve finally found her killer. Garry Dean Artman, 64, stands accused of numerous crimes in relation to the fatal Oct....
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
AOL Corp
Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife and son, faces new financial crimes charges
Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, already accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted on multiple money laundering and computer crime charges, authorities said Friday. A grand jury indicted him on nine criminal counts, including two for money laundering of between $20,000 and $100,000, another count of money...
Kansas Court Upholds Conviction and Sentence of Woman Who Cut off a Grandmother’s Head and Left it ‘in the Sink’
The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the conviction and sentence of a woman who was found guilty of premeditated murder for decapitating a grandmother several years ago. In February 2020, Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted of murder in the first degree by Sedgwick County jurors for killing her ex-boyfriend’s...
Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a woman killed by gunfire last year as Georgia sheriff’s deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin’s home announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the sheriff and others. Attorneys for the family of 37-year-old Latoya James have argued her...
Prosecutors: Alex Murdaugh stole from brother; family firm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Murdaugh, 54, faces nine additional charges — four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, three counts of money laundering and two counts of computer crimes — in indictments handed up by the State Grand Jury on Tuesday and released publicly Friday. Murdaugh is in jail set likely to stand trial in January on murder charges for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul. They were killed with different guns outside one of the family’s homes in Colleton County, investigators said.
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
wdrb.com
3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
Southern Idaho man Sent to Prison for Chasing boy on Bicycle With Pickup
BURLEY — A Cassia County judge sent a local man to prison for chasing children riding bicycles at the skate park in his pickup and nearly hitting one of them. After the July 2021 incident, video surveillance was given to police and posted on social media showing Guizar driving on the grass through the city park, hitting a tree and following the child on a bicycle across the street and onto the grass where the child jumped off the bike and ran. Guizar then hit the child’s bicycle with his pickup.
WMTW
Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence
BANGOR, Maine — A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine. A judge sentenced Kalya Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced...
wlen.com
Jerome Man Charged with Murder of 26-Year-Old Woman in Somerset Twp.
Somerset, MI – A 27 year old man has been charged with open murder and felony firearms in the death of a 26 year old woman in nearby Somerset Township. A news release by the Jackson Post of the Michigan State Police said that Troopers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 11000 block of Opel Drive last Friday night.
Louisiana Deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
The officer who reportedly ignored a woman's call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans' French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday.
South Charleston Man Sentenced to More than 20 Years in Prison for Major Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Timothy Wayne Dodd, 46, of South Charleston, was sentenced today to 21 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for helping to operate a large-volume methamphetamine conspiracy in and around St. Albans and South Charleston during the summer of 2021.
Judge Delays ‘Complex’ Case of Vermont Man Accused of Murdering Mother on Fishing Trip and Killing Grandfather to Inherit Fortune
A federal judge in Vermont has agreed to push back a trial date for a man accused of murdering his mother “on the high seas” and shooting his grandfather to death as part of a financially motivated series of frauds that spanned the New England states. Nathan Carman...
Report faults prison guard's checks in ND murderer's suicide
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An investigation into the prison suicide of a man convicted in a 2019 quadruple slaying in North Dakota found that he had covered his cell window with cardboard and a guard failed to follow proper procedures in conducting required checks. The investigation report from the state Highway Patrol said Chad Isaak, 48, was found hanging in his cell July 31. He was rushed to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Isaak was appealing his convictions and life sentences for the killings of four people at a Mandan property management company. Sgt. Deandre Adams has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation at the prison is completed, prison spokeswoman Kayli Richards said Wednesday.
Black Professors and Student File Lawsuit Against Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act,’ Calling It ‘Racially Motivated Censorship’ in Aftermath of George Floyd’s Murder
The ACLU filed a lawsuit Thursday on behalf of “[i]nstructors and students at Florida colleges and universities” who say that the “Stop WOKE Act” signed into law in April by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amounts to unconstitutional “racially motivated censorship.”. The Stop the Wrongs Against...
Texas Man Pleads Guilty in 18-Year-Old Woman’s Murder Without Reaching a Deal with Prosecutors
A Texas man has pleaded guilty to murdering a young woman who was considered missing for years. Carlos Rodriquez, 29, took an open plea in the Monday hearing, however, according to KAMC. That means he did not reach a deal with prosecutors. He faces up to life in prison for killing Zoe Campos, 18. The minimum sentence is five years.
Maryland Woman Indicted in Alabama After 58-Year-Old Reportedly Found Beaten with Wooden Bowl and Stabbed to Death in Home
A 40-year-old woman from Mount Airy, Maryland, was indicted last Wednesday for capital murder in connection with the death of a 58-year-old woman who was reportedly found beaten with a wooden bowl and stabbed in an Athens, Alabama home several months ago. The Limestone County Circuit Court clerk confirmed to...
Kentucky man allegedly called police dispatch and said he strangled his girlfriend to death
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested after allegedly calling dispatch and admitting to authorities that he fatally strangled his girlfriend. According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9 a.m., William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and a unit arrived at the scene, where they found 32-year-old Heather Davidson deceased. Kentucky State Police are reportedly helping the Webster County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
