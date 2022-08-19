ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Shocking Details Emerge After Woman Accused of Sexually Abusing Inmate While Working as Behavioral Health Counselor at Jail

By Matt Naham
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 19

Lynette Chaplin
2d ago

He’s not that crazy one of them voices told him to sue

Reply(2)
12
Related
MLive

4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison

BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
BARAGA, MI
AOL Corp

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife and son, faces new financial crimes charges

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, already accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted on multiple money laundering and computer crime charges, authorities said Friday. A grand jury indicted him on nine criminal counts, including two for money laundering of between $20,000 and $100,000, another count of money...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Prosecutors: Alex Murdaugh stole from brother; family firm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Murdaugh, 54, faces nine additional charges — four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, three counts of money laundering and two counts of computer crimes — in indictments handed up by the State Grand Jury on Tuesday and released publicly Friday. Murdaugh is in jail set likely to stand trial in January on murder charges for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul. They were killed with different guns outside one of the family’s homes in Colleton County, investigators said.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Mental Health#Behavioral Health#The Inmate#Violent Crime
wdrb.com

3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Big Country News

Southern Idaho man Sent to Prison for Chasing boy on Bicycle With Pickup

BURLEY — A Cassia County judge sent a local man to prison for chasing children riding bicycles at the skate park in his pickup and nearly hitting one of them. After the July 2021 incident, video surveillance was given to police and posted on social media showing Guizar driving on the grass through the city park, hitting a tree and following the child on a bicycle across the street and onto the grass where the child jumped off the bike and ran. Guizar then hit the child’s bicycle with his pickup.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
wlen.com

Jerome Man Charged with Murder of 26-Year-Old Woman in Somerset Twp.

Somerset, MI – A 27 year old man has been charged with open murder and felony firearms in the death of a 26 year old woman in nearby Somerset Township. A news release by the Jackson Post of the Michigan State Police said that Troopers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 11000 block of Opel Drive last Friday night.
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
The Associated Press

Report faults prison guard's checks in ND murderer's suicide

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An investigation into the prison suicide of a man convicted in a 2019 quadruple slaying in North Dakota found that he had covered his cell window with cardboard and a guard failed to follow proper procedures in conducting required checks. The investigation report from the state Highway Patrol said Chad Isaak, 48, was found hanging in his cell July 31. He was rushed to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Isaak was appealing his convictions and life sentences for the killings of four people at a Mandan property management company. Sgt. Deandre Adams has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation at the prison is completed, prison spokeswoman Kayli Richards said Wednesday.
Law & Crime

Black Professors and Student File Lawsuit Against Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act,’ Calling It ‘Racially Motivated Censorship’ in Aftermath of George Floyd’s Murder

The ACLU filed a lawsuit Thursday on behalf of “[i]nstructors and students at Florida colleges and universities” who say that the “Stop WOKE Act” signed into law in April by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amounts to unconstitutional “racially motivated censorship.”. The Stop the Wrongs Against...
FLORIDA STATE
truecrimedaily

Kentucky man allegedly called police dispatch and said he strangled his girlfriend to death

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested after allegedly calling dispatch and admitting to authorities that he fatally strangled his girlfriend. According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9 a.m., William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and a unit arrived at the scene, where they found 32-year-old Heather Davidson deceased. Kentucky State Police are reportedly helping the Webster County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy