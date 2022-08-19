ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Flats, NY

Dollar General store proposed for Big Flats

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rW7AE_0hNVH09600

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Dollar General store may be coming to Chemung County, according to plans submitted to the County Planning Board.

The minutes for the August 2 Chemung County Planning Board meeting showed plans submitted to build a Dollar General at 163 Daniel Zenker Drive in the Town of Big Flats. The minutes said that the Town Planning Board granted the Zoning Department to submit its plans to the County Planning Board.

Dollar General proposes location at former southside Walgreens

The store is projected to be 9,100 square feet and would be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The minutes also said the construction would take 175 days depending on permitting.

Earlier this month, plans were submitted to the Elmira City Planning Commission to put a Dollar General store in the former Walgreens building on the City’s southside. The plans for that proposed location have also been submitted to the County Planning Board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

