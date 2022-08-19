Read full article on original website
Ginny Krepps
1d ago
loosing a child whether full term or miscarriage is never easy. and you never forget it. it stays with you forever. you learn to cope.
Carrie Mac
2d ago
I can relate, I am 40 now and no success with pregnancy 😒 at last I decided not to let it keep me down, just have to keep practicing healthy behaviors in times like this to keep my body healthy to conceive
je br
1d ago
If u want a child that badly, ADOPT! Plenty of unwanted+unloved babies, kids, and teenagers would kill for the chance of having a real FAMILY 👪
