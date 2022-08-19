Read full article on original website
DUI arrest video shows Marcell Ozuna tried to go VIP on police
Marcell Ozuna tried to go all big-time on police during his DUI arrest on Friday morning. Ozuna was arrested by Norcross Police after being stopped for speeding and failure to maintain his driving lane. Ozuna admitted to drinking 3 or 4 beers prior to driving. He was arrested and booked into Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on DUI charges after refusing a breathalyzer test.
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
ESPN
Former major league pitcher Bill Lee collapses while warming up for Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. "He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken...
AOL Corp
Astros star hospitalized after fireworks exacerbate shortness of breath
The Atlanta Braves' Truist Field might have provided a little too much of a home-field advantage on Friday. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez left a game at the Braves abruptly in the fifth inning with the team citing an "illness" as the reason why. It later announced that Álvarez had been hospitalized:
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB・
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees
Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss. The Yankees were shutout in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.
How Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Feels About Playing In Little League Classic
Sunday night won’t be an ordinary baseball game for the Red Sox and the Orioles. Boston and Baltimore are slated to meet in the 2022 Major League Baseball Little League Classic. The sixth annual event will take place in Williamsport, Penn., where the Little League World Series has been held every year since 1947.
Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Tommy Pham In For Little League Classic
The Boston Red Sox look to close out their three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles in the win column after splitting the first two games. Rafael Devers is looking forward to playing in the 2022 Little League Classic taking place at Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA. Many former little leaguers are on the Sox roster, and throwback pictures were posted Sunday.
Look: Gainesville (Georgia) turns potential disaster into highlight reel touchdown
Very rarely do good things happen for the offense when the exchange between quarterback and running back is botched and the ball hits the turf. Don’t tell that to Baxter Wright, Tre Reece and Gainesville (Georgia), who made something out of nothing in their season opener against Marist. After the ...
Xander Bogaerts Offered This Advice To Kids At MLB Little League Classic
Members of the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles were presented with a special opportunity Sunday. The American League East ballclubs took part in this year’s Major League Baseball Little League Classic, an event that’s been held annually in Williamsport, Pa., since 2017. It was a full-day affair for the Sox and the O’s, who spent hours hanging out with some of the world’s best youth baseball players before playing a game at Bowman Field.
