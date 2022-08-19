ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Larry Brown Sports

DUI arrest video shows Marcell Ozuna tried to go VIP on police

Marcell Ozuna tried to go all big-time on police during his DUI arrest on Friday morning. Ozuna was arrested by Norcross Police after being stopped for speeding and failure to maintain his driving lane. Ozuna admitted to drinking 3 or 4 beers prior to driving. He was arrested and booked into Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on DUI charges after refusing a breathalyzer test.
NORCROSS, GA
ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
AOL Corp

Astros star hospitalized after fireworks exacerbate shortness of breath

The Atlanta Braves' Truist Field might have provided a little too much of a home-field advantage on Friday. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez left a game at the Braves abruptly in the fifth inning with the team citing an "illness" as the reason why. It later announced that Álvarez had been hospitalized:
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
Marcell Ozuna
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Tommy Pham In For Little League Classic

The Boston Red Sox look to close out their three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles in the win column after splitting the first two games. Rafael Devers is looking forward to playing in the 2022 Little League Classic taking place at Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA. Many former little leaguers are on the Sox roster, and throwback pictures were posted Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Offered This Advice To Kids At MLB Little League Classic

Members of the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles were presented with a special opportunity Sunday. The American League East ballclubs took part in this year’s Major League Baseball Little League Classic, an event that’s been held annually in Williamsport, Pa., since 2017. It was a full-day affair for the Sox and the O’s, who spent hours hanging out with some of the world’s best youth baseball players before playing a game at Bowman Field.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

