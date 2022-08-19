Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPennsylvania State
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo ConventionJoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
Related
How to vote in Delaware’s upcoming elections
Delaware voters have several options to cast their ballots in the upcoming primary and general elections thanks to two new laws passed during the General Assembly’s most recent legislative session. Senate Bill 320 created an opt-in vote-by-mail system wherein voters have to request a ballot before one is sent. Under the law, ballots and ballot applications will never be automatically ... Read More
DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark
DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware State University and ChristianaCare exploring possibility of medical school
Dover’s Delaware State University and ChristianaCare are in talks to start a medical school in Delaware, Delaware Public Media reported. DSU President Tony Allen emphasized that discussions are in their early stages and might not produce an agreement. The university gained a presence in health care with the acquisition...
delawarepublic.org
atTAcK Addiction gets new specialty Delaware license plate
The nonprofit atTAcK Addiction now has another tool to use in its mission to educate and build awareness about addiction as a disease. atTAcK Addiction now has a specialty Delaware license plate. “We were thinking about ways of trying to create further awareness about addiction in the State and also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
WDEL 1150AM
Mask mandate returning to Univ. of Delaware
University of Delaware students heading back to campus should pack a mask. As classes are set to begin next week, the school has announced face masks will be required in all classrooms, labs and on all UD transportation. The mask mandate will be in effect for the first two weeks...
delawarepublic.org
Unemployment in Delaware drops in July
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate drops in July, as the state’s jobs numbers increase. Unemployment was at 4.4% down from 4.5% in June, and it is down more than a full point compared to July 2021 when it was 5.5%. The national number in July was at 3.5%.
delawaretoday.com
Two Organizations Making History in the First State
Courtesy of ChristianaCare/Courtesy of Stuart Kingston. A $1.5 million grant allows ChristianaCare to invest in “cobots” named Moxi, and a Kingston Jewelers sale breaks a major record in Delaware. They’ve Got Moxi. By Roger Morris. A new nurses’ helper at ChristianaCare works 22 hours a day—without a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
delawarepublic.org
DOC clarifies rules for absentee ballots, considers offer of voter registration volunteers
Delaware’s Department of Correction met with civil liberties advocates last week to clarify plans for enabling people in pre-trial custody to vote this fall. State Rep. Eric Morrison organized the meeting between DOC representatives, advocates and Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence last week to discuss concerns over a new DOC policy covering physical mail at the Vaughn Correctional Facility in Smyrna.
WBOC
Delaware's Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days
WILMINGTON, Del. – Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the state of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said. “Keep...
WMDT.com
Brandyvine Valley SPCA fly in 88 dogs from Louisiana for adoption on Delmarva
GEORGETOWN, Del.- 88 dogs today are on their way to a new home thanks to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The dogs arrived by plane this morning from Louisiana to Coastal Airport in Georgetown, as part of the Wings of Hope initiative. The dogs will head to 3 campuses in Delaware...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delaware’s realty transfer tax to remain highest in nation
Delaware will remain the state with the highest realty transfer tax in the nation after a bill to decrease the tax died in the General Assembly. Introduced by Rep. Bill Bush, D-Dover, House Bill 358 would have cut the tax from 4% of a property’s sale price to 3% — the level it was at prior to 2017 when the ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Research center for Alzheimer's and dementia launches at the University of Delaware
Two University of Delaware researchers have launched the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research on UD's campus. This week, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry caught up with the center’s director Chris Martens about its mission. A new research center for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is up and running at...
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will go to Delaware
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she had isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden, and rejoin him at their Delaware beach home, her office said Sunday. The White House announced on Tuesday...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: 12-Year incumbent challenged in 6th House District Democratic Primary
As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary. This week, we head to New Castle County – specifically in one North Wilmington House district where Democrats have a choice this year: go with an incumbent or make a change to carry the party forward to the November General Election.
WMDT.com
Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award
DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!
Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
NBC Philadelphia
A First for the First State: Wegmans to Open in Delaware in 2022
Delaware, a favorite grocery store chain of the East Coast is finally coming your way. Wegmans announced Tuesday in a news release they will be opening a new 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County this fall. The store will be located just outside of Wilmington at the intersection of...
Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment
An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopment. Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The goal is to...
Comments / 0