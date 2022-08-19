ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Delaware LIVE News

How to vote in Delaware’s upcoming elections

Delaware voters have several options to cast their ballots in the upcoming primary and general elections thanks to two new laws passed during the General Assembly’s most recent legislative session. Senate Bill 320 created an opt-in vote-by-mail system wherein voters have to request a ballot before one is sent. Under the law, ballots and ballot applications will never be automatically ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark

DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in  nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware State University and ChristianaCare exploring possibility of medical school

Dover’s Delaware State University and ChristianaCare are in talks to start a medical school in Delaware, Delaware Public Media reported. DSU President Tony Allen emphasized that discussions are in their early stages and might not produce an agreement. The university gained a presence in health care with the acquisition...
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

atTAcK Addiction gets new specialty Delaware license plate

The nonprofit atTAcK Addiction now has another tool to use in its mission to educate and build awareness about addiction as a disease. atTAcK Addiction now has a specialty Delaware license plate. “We were thinking about ways of trying to create further awareness about addiction in the State and also...
DELAWARE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Mask mandate returning to Univ. of Delaware

University of Delaware students heading back to campus should pack a mask. As classes are set to begin next week, the school has announced face masks will be required in all classrooms, labs and on all UD transportation. The mask mandate will be in effect for the first two weeks...
NEWARK, DE
delawarepublic.org

Unemployment in Delaware drops in July

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate drops in July, as the state’s jobs numbers increase. Unemployment was at 4.4% down from 4.5% in June, and it is down more than a full point compared to July 2021 when it was 5.5%. The national number in July was at 3.5%.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Two Organizations Making History in the First State

Courtesy of ChristianaCare/Courtesy of Stuart Kingston. A $1.5 million grant allows ChristianaCare to invest in “cobots” named Moxi, and a Kingston Jewelers sale breaks a major record in Delaware. They’ve Got Moxi. By Roger Morris. A new nurses’ helper at ChristianaCare works 22 hours a day—without a...
DELAWARE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

DOC clarifies rules for absentee ballots, considers offer of voter registration volunteers

Delaware’s Department of Correction met with civil liberties advocates last week to clarify plans for enabling people in pre-trial custody to vote this fall. State Rep. Eric Morrison organized the meeting between DOC representatives, advocates and Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence last week to discuss concerns over a new DOC policy covering physical mail at the Vaughn Correctional Facility in Smyrna.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware's Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days

WILMINGTON, Del. – Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the state of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said. “Keep...
delawarepublic.org

Races to Watch: 12-Year incumbent challenged in 6th House District Democratic Primary

As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary. This week, we head to New Castle County – specifically in one North Wilmington House district where Democrats have a choice this year: go with an incumbent or make a change to carry the party forward to the November General Election.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award

DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!

Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
LEWES, DE
DELCO.Today

Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment

An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopment. Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The goal is to...
CHESTER, PA

