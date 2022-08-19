ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Mayor reveals plan for Scranton's future

By WILK News
 3 days ago
Scranton City Hall Photo credit WILK Newsradio

A plan unveiled by Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, outlines numerous goals for the city over the next 10 years. The five pillars of the plan include, growing industry and new businesses, welcoming diverse talent, building community pride, making affordable and quality housing accessible and developing and maintaining the city's infrastructure. Education is also a major focus. The city began the process a year ago to secure 50thousand dollars in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission to develop the Strategic Economic Development Plan. The money was matched by the city's Office of Economic and Community Development, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and the Scranton Area Community Foundation. Over one thousand residents and the national strategy firm Fourth Economy took part in the planning process.

