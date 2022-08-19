I would be lying if I said I wasn’t hyped against last season’s late game against Manchester City. Don’t blame me. Newcastle was coming off a loss to Liverpool at St James Park (by a slim one-goal difference) and visiting City at the Etihad after winning four straight games prior to that Pool defeat and already having avoided relegation. It was the early portion of May and the late portion of the Premier League season. In other words, you could smell the summer while bathing in PL-permanence waters and maybe defeat City on their home turf to help Liverpool in the two behemoths' race for the title.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO