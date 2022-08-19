ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?

Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors

There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle United v Manchester City – Head to Head

Round three of the Premier League sees Manchester City head north to take on Newcastle United at St James’s Park, where victory should take the blues back to the top of the Premier League. City have won their opening two fixtures and have a great record at the home of the Magpies. However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing on Tyneside as the stats will now show.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: keep rolling

Arsenal travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth looking to make it three from three to start the Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s new talisman, Gabriel Jesus looks worth every penny of the £45M it took to acquire him. Fun fact: this weekend he becomes the first player ever started on more than 80% of Fantasy Premier League teams. Fun fact #2: Arsenal have named the youngest starting XI in the league for the first two matchdays and look set to do the same again today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunderland show determination in overcoming their latest Championship hurdle

So far, the Championship has not been plain sailing for Sunderland. We’ve had everything from a late equaliser scored by a goalkeeper to a costly red card, as well as late sucker punches and real moments of quality. Saturday’s victory over Stoke City, however, showed that we are starting to get to grips with this league.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies

After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
SOCCER
Sports
SB Nation

Reading vs Middlesbrough: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading will be looking to claim nine home points from nine this afternoon as they take on Middlesbrough, who haven’t made the best start to the season. Chris Wilder’s side are still likely to be in and around the promotion mix during the latter stages of this term, but still have a considerable amount of work to do in the transfer market in their quest to fire themselves back to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?

With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Interested In Midfielder Sander Berge

As the end of the summer transfer window nears, the rumor mongers are out in full force, attempting to link any and all midfielders to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly denied any and all interest in a midfielder, but doesn’t stop the rumor mongers. Liverpool, as always, is good for clicks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Women’s Champions League — Match Preview: Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Manchester City face Real madrid in the second round of the UWCL qualifying round. One further two-legged Round 2 qualifying fixture in September would then await in order to get through to the group stage. Taylor’s side fell at the Round 2 stage of Champions League qualification last term, losing...
SOCCER

