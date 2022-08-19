Read full article on original website
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?
Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors
There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
Newcastle United v Manchester City – Head to Head
Round three of the Premier League sees Manchester City head north to take on Newcastle United at St James’s Park, where victory should take the blues back to the top of the Premier League. City have won their opening two fixtures and have a great record at the home of the Magpies. However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing on Tyneside as the stats will now show.
Chelsea confident on Anthony Gordon, close on Aubameyang, and moving for Rafael Leão now, too?
According to The Times, Chelsea are growing in confidence over the prospect of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon in the coming days. The Toffees have already rejected two bids of £40m and £45m, but we are supposedly planning a new add-on-laden offer that will exceed Everton’s £50m valuation.
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: The Opposition View | A return to Goodison Park after two decades
Coming off of two difficult losses for the Toffees, Everton will look to finally get things on the right track against Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest. With a win and a loss out of the first two matches, Steve Cooper’s outfit will look to continue shocking pundits and Premier League viewers alike even at the expense of the Blues.
Newcastle vs. Manchester City Preview: No-Concessions Clash
I would be lying if I said I wasn’t hyped against last season’s late game against Manchester City. Don’t blame me. Newcastle was coming off a loss to Liverpool at St James Park (by a slim one-goal difference) and visiting City at the Etihad after winning four straight games prior to that Pool defeat and already having avoided relegation. It was the early portion of May and the late portion of the Premier League season. In other words, you could smell the summer while bathing in PL-permanence waters and maybe defeat City on their home turf to help Liverpool in the two behemoths' race for the title.
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: keep rolling
Arsenal travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth looking to make it three from three to start the Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s new talisman, Gabriel Jesus looks worth every penny of the £45M it took to acquire him. Fun fact: this weekend he becomes the first player ever started on more than 80% of Fantasy Premier League teams. Fun fact #2: Arsenal have named the youngest starting XI in the league for the first two matchdays and look set to do the same again today.
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
After a challenging first couple games, Chelsea enter a sequence of eminently winnable games beginning with today’s visit to Elland Road. Three points here are already necessary to keep up with the early leaders as well. Tuchel has selected the exact lineup that the WAGNH community voted for as...
Sunderland show determination in overcoming their latest Championship hurdle
So far, the Championship has not been plain sailing for Sunderland. We’ve had everything from a late equaliser scored by a goalkeeper to a costly red card, as well as late sucker punches and real moments of quality. Saturday’s victory over Stoke City, however, showed that we are starting to get to grips with this league.
Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies
After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
Is Jan Paul van Hecke any good? Blackburn fan Dan gives the lowdown on rumoured SAFC signing
He was sent off early on for us after essentially karate kicking Harry Wilson in a 7-0 loss to Fulham. We all thought his time at the club was going to be as a back up, but he broke back into the team and never looked back, winning our Player of the Year award.
Reading vs Middlesbrough: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to claim nine home points from nine this afternoon as they take on Middlesbrough, who haven’t made the best start to the season. Chris Wilder’s side are still likely to be in and around the promotion mix during the latter stages of this term, but still have a considerable amount of work to do in the transfer market in their quest to fire themselves back to the Premier League.
Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?
With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
Editorial: Sunderland have proved beyond any doubt that they have the heart for the fight
It has been an excellent weekend for everyone connected with Sunderland AFC. With victories for our under-18s, under-21s, and the first team, plus a draw for the Lasses at Durham, the players and staff can be very proud of their efforts, and rightly so. During the past nine days we’ve...
Talking Tactics: Michael O'Neill fails to emulate Sunderland as Black Cats win 1-0 at Stoke
Alex Neil deployed his Sunderland side in his tried and tested 3-Box-3 formation again in the weekend’s win at Stoke. The only change from the loss against Sheffield United was the suspended Dan Neil being replaced by Jay Matete. Corry Evans, however, did make a welcome return from injury and started on the bench.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Interested In Midfielder Sander Berge
As the end of the summer transfer window nears, the rumor mongers are out in full force, attempting to link any and all midfielders to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly denied any and all interest in a midfielder, but doesn’t stop the rumor mongers. Liverpool, as always, is good for clicks.
Women’s Champions League — Match Preview: Manchester City vs Real Madrid
Manchester City face Real madrid in the second round of the UWCL qualifying round. One further two-legged Round 2 qualifying fixture in September would then await in order to get through to the group stage. Taylor’s side fell at the Round 2 stage of Champions League qualification last term, losing...
