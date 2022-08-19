Kansas unemployment numbers remain unchanged

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor reports that unemployment for July was at 2.4%. It was unchanged from 2.4% in June.

KDOL data shows seasonally adjusted job estimates for Kansas indicate total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 3,500 from June. Total nonfarm includes private sector and government employers. Private sector jobs increased by 4,000 over the month, while government decreased by 500.

“July estimates indicate that private sector jobs increased by 4,000 over the month,” said labor economist Emilie Doerksen. “The manufacturing industry added 1,500 jobs with significant gains in durable goods manufacturing. The second largest gains were recorded in trade, transportation, and utilities which contributed 1,000 jobs to the overall private sector growth.”

Since July 2021, Kansas’ seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have increased by 13,500. The change is

due to an increase of 16,700 private sector jobs and a decrease of 3,200 government jobs.

