JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were arrested following a traffic stop Saturday morning in Jackson County. Officials say shortly before 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Tiffany Thompson, 42, and Dwan Taylor Sr., 41, both of Topeka, were pulled over in a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75. Over the course of the traffic stop, officers located narcotics inside of the vehicle.

JACKSON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO