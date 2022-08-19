Read full article on original website
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a shooting north of the river late Sunday night. Topeka Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of NE Gordon St. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday Aug. 22. Officials say a 70-year-old male was then taken to the...
Overnight shooting sends 1 to hospital in critical condition, suspect identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police responded to a shooting late Sunday night and found one man who had been shot in his stomach. The Topeka Police Department reported one person in custody Monday morning. It later revealed Benjamin Folsom, 34, Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for aggravated battery and criminal possession of […]
Lawrence Police Department release video of pursuit, arrest of murder suspect
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department hosted a press conference Monday at 1:00 p.m. in response to the large number of requests for dash and body camera footage of the July 31 pursuit which ended in the arrest of a Lawrence man suspected of a double-homicide. LKPD Police...
Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction. KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.
Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene
UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
Riley County Arrest Report August 21
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SYDNEY MARIE MENAUGH, 19, Manhattan, Driving under the infl. of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv. competent evidence of blood/breath .08+; Bond $1,500. MATTHEW EMANUEL MONTGOMERY,...
Topeka woman arrested for meth near Mayetta
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested on drug charges Saturday night after deputies located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Janet Sue Huhs, 60, of Topeka was arrested just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night following a traffic stop near 150th and Q. Road.
Drowning at Hillsdale Lake under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing
Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 1300 block of East 89th Street
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.
Two Topekans arrested for drugs following Saturday morning traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were arrested following a traffic stop Saturday morning in Jackson County. Officials say shortly before 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Tiffany Thompson, 42, and Dwan Taylor Sr., 41, both of Topeka, were pulled over in a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75. Over the course of the traffic stop, officers located narcotics inside of the vehicle.
Atchison Police attempt to identify two in video of shooting
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison Police are attempting to identify two individuals seen in a surveillance video of an early-morning shooting. The Atchison Police Department says officials are investigating after they were called to the 400 block of N 9th St. around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. Investigators said...
Topeka woman found guilty after adults, children held at gunpoint, robbed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman accused of breaking into a Shawnee Co. home with two other men and holding four adults and three children at gunpoint while robbing them has been found guilty while her counterparts remain at large. On Monday, Aug. 15, Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that...
Kansas City man arrested in Jackson Co. on meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Arturo Garcia-Silva, 31, of Kansas City, Kansas was pulled over by a deputy near 150th and U.S. HWY 75 just before 3:45 a.m. Over the...
KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
Amber Alert cancelled after 2 missing children found safe in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled after two children were found safe. The suspect who took the vehicle with the children is still on the loose, but the children are safe. Police said late Sunday night the children were found at a relative’s house. The...
Topeka teen arrested for Monday aggravated robbery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has been arrested for a Monday aggravated robbery. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 5300 block of SW 10th Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery. As a result of...
KCPD investigating life-threatening crash near 17th Street
Officers were called to the area in regard to a one-vehicle collision. A white Yamaha Raptor was found flipped over in the median.
Ogden teen, 2 others arrested for hold-up of 19-year-old, theft of 9mm, AR-15
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen and two young adults were arrested for the July hold-up of a 19-year-old at gunpoint while they stole a 9mm handgun and an AR-15. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers arrested Damerius McGee, 17, Christopher Stowers, 20, and Cordarius Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden in connection to a July aggravated robbery.
