UPDATE: Teen dies in apparent drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol, NH
New Hampshire State Police were withholding the man's name Saturday night until after family members could be notified.
WMTW
SANFORD, Maine — Car parts and leaking oil mark the spot where Annie Sinclair, 32, of Wells was killed in a head-on crash Sunday around 7:30 a.m. on Route 4 in Sanford. Alexa Hall lives just across the street from the crash scene. "I was in bed asleep with...
A Wells woman died Sunday morning in a head-on collision in Sanford. Sanford Police say 32-year-old Ann Sinclair of Wells died of injuries sustained in the crash that happened between 7 and 7:30 Sunday morning on Country Club Road, also known as Route 4. Sanford Police, Sanford Fire and Rescue, and Wells EMS were dispatched to the Country Club Road intersection with Channel Lane for a report of a head-on motor vehicle crash.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
whdh.com
Silver Alert issued in NH for missing 59-year-old man with Alzheimer’s
WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last sighted on Sunday. State Police said Partick Henry Hart was seen on the front porch of his residence, where it is believed he left on foot and was reported missing at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.
nbcboston.com
Swimmer Dead Following Possible Drowning at Profile Falls in New Hampshire
A possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol prompted an emergency response from several New Hampshire agencies Saturday afternoon, according to police. New Hampshire State Police got a call around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and once first responders arrived, witnesses said a male was swimming in the falls and went underwater, according to a news release from the Marine Patrol division of New Hampshire State Police.
WGME
SANFORD (WGME) -- A Wells woman was killed in a head-on car crash on Route 4 in Sanford Sunday morning. Police were dispatched to a crash on Country Club Route near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. Investigation revealed a Jeep Wrangler, driven by 32-year-old Cody Michaud of...
WMUR.com
Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
WMUR.com
Police investigate possible road rage incident in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are looking into a possible road rage incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Police received a call about possible shots fired on Rumford Street in Concord. They said a light-colored Honda civic and a dark-colored Chevy Malibu were involved. No injuries were reported. If you...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
Maine Mom Killed in Head-On Crash in Sanford
A Wells mother of two was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Route 4 in Sanford that may be the result of speed and alcohol. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32 of Sanford.
WCVB
CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are dead in connection with separate possible drownings in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police officials said the department first received a call about a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that a man...
WMUR.com
Barnstead home destroyed by fire Thursday night
BARNSTEAD, N.H. — An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Barnstead. Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin said the fire started around 9:15 p.m. Thursday at a home on White Birch Road. He said the home is in a somewhat remote area and by the time firefighters arrived there was already heavy fire.
whdh.com
Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges
WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
New Hampshire home destroyed in explosion that littered neighborhood with debris
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire was destroyed in an explosion that left a neighborhood littered with debris on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion at 14 School Street in Hampstead just after 7 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from a collapsed single-family home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Hampstead Fire Chief Michael Carrie said in a joint news release.
NECN
Lowell Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle, Dragging Her
A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and dragging her in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Police responded Thursday to a report that a woman may have been run over on Pawtucket Boulevard. The victim was found with serious injuries, being taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in the Boston area.
