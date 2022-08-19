ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXII 12

Brown highlights final night at Bowman Gray

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday night, champions were crowned at Bowman Gray. Despite not winning a race this year, Tim Brown was this year's Modified champion. Brown wasn't the only driver crowned as champion on Saturday. Tommy Neal drove home as this year's Sportsman champion.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Southwest Guilford High School tightens security ahead of football season

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums. Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports […]
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star wing scheduling visit to Durham

Rosedale Christian Academy (Va.) small forward Trentyn Flowers is on the Duke basketball recruiting radar but has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. So one could say the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is not officially a target — ...
DURHAM, NC
Scarlet Nation

Where Is UNC Ranked After Horton's Commitment?

With 3-star defensive end Joshua Horton committing to North Carolina on Friday, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings. Horton popping for the Tar Heels places UNC’s team ranking for the class...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

No. 11 Hillside handles No. 12 Panther Creek, 56-10

Durham, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets blew out the Panther Creek Catamounts in a Triangle-area non-conference showdown in the first week of the season on Friday. Things started out well for the Catamounts, as they scored their lone touchdown of the game in the first quarter to get out to a 7-0 lead.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Rainy days

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I want to talk about rainy days and Mondays. No, not the Carpenters' song. Just rainy days and Mondays in general. So, I read an online poll talking about America's favorite things to do on rainy days and the article cited things like sleeping in, watching movies, or even playing video games.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Hope Solo speaks on Winston-Salem DWI arrest in podcast

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer legend Hope Solo opened up about her DWI arrest and subsequent time at an alcohol treatment facility on her podcast on Thursday. On March 31, an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down by a person who pointed out a woman passed out behind the wheel of a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police to conduct 'Operation School Watch'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will conduct, “Operation School Watch,” around school zones as the new 2022-2023 school year begins. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The Greensboro Police Department said officers will monitor roadways for speeding in school...
GREENSBORO, NC
