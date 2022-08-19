Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know AboutThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasJacksonville, NC
These talented canines are sniffing out the Spotted LanternflyThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
Dudley vs. Page: Extended highlights, August 19
Friday Football Fever Game of the Week: Dudley at Page first half highlights. Dudley wins 26-7.
wfmynews2.com
Friday Football Fever: Southern Guilford vs. SE Guilford
This big rivalry matchup was the season opener for both schools. SE Guilford comes away with the 44-13 win.
WXII 12
Brown highlights final night at Bowman Gray
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday night, champions were crowned at Bowman Gray. Despite not winning a race this year, Tim Brown was this year's Modified champion. Brown wasn't the only driver crowned as champion on Saturday. Tommy Neal drove home as this year's Sportsman champion.
Southwest Guilford High School tightens security ahead of football season
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums. Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-Salem, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Winston-Salem. The East Forsyth High School soccer team will have a game with Atkins Academic & Technology High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
Thomasville, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Thomasville. The Central Davidson High School soccer team will have a game with Thomasville High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00. Central Davidson High SchoolThomasville High School.
Play of the Night, from Eastern Guilford vs. Northern Guilford
This week’s play of the night comes from the Eastern Guilford vs. Northern Guilford game.
Five-star wing scheduling visit to Durham
Rosedale Christian Academy (Va.) small forward Trentyn Flowers is on the Duke basketball recruiting radar but has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. So one could say the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is not officially a target — ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scarlet Nation
Where Is UNC Ranked After Horton's Commitment?
With 3-star defensive end Joshua Horton committing to North Carolina on Friday, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings. Horton popping for the Tar Heels places UNC’s team ranking for the class...
Coach Talk: John Kirby, head coach of Eastern Alamance
This week’s Coach Talk features John Kirby, head coach of Eastern Alamance.
No. 11 Hillside handles No. 12 Panther Creek, 56-10
Durham, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets blew out the Panther Creek Catamounts in a Triangle-area non-conference showdown in the first week of the season on Friday. Things started out well for the Catamounts, as they scored their lone touchdown of the game in the first quarter to get out to a 7-0 lead.
How Guilford County school is keeping high school football safe for students, spectators
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums. Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
My 2 Cents: Rainy days
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I want to talk about rainy days and Mondays. No, not the Carpenters' song. Just rainy days and Mondays in general. So, I read an online poll talking about America's favorite things to do on rainy days and the article cited things like sleeping in, watching movies, or even playing video games.
Players hit the ground after reports of shots fired at Salisbury High football game, witness says
SALISBURY, N.C. — Witnesses at Salisbury High School described a chaotic scene after some people thought they heard gunshots at the football game. A viewer sent Channel 9 a photo of what appears to be football players staying low on the ground. The Salisbury Police Department said no one...
Hope Solo speaks on Winston-Salem DWI arrest in podcast
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer legend Hope Solo opened up about her DWI arrest and subsequent time at an alcohol treatment facility on her podcast on Thursday. On March 31, an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down by a person who pointed out a woman passed out behind the wheel of a […]
GCS parents get the opportunity to try out body scanners
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools says all planned scanners have been installed in high schools ahead of the first day of school. Southern Guilford High School parents and students are able to try out and ask questions about these newly installed touchless body scanners. Some parents told me...
WXII 12
Greensboro police to conduct 'Operation School Watch'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will conduct, “Operation School Watch,” around school zones as the new 2022-2023 school year begins. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The Greensboro Police Department said officers will monitor roadways for speeding in school...
Durham man cashes in on $200K lotto jackpot, 3 still to be won
Jose Diaz Ortez of Durham is the latest lucky winner of a top prize in the Carolina Jackpot $5 scratch-off game.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0