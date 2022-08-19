Read full article on original website
Officers to patrol Henry County school after rumors of threat made toward student
Extra officers will be at a Henry County school Monday after rumors of a threat toward a student at the school were circulating.
Trigg County drowning under investigation
Saturday, the Trigg County Coroner's Office confirmed a 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The accident is under investigation.
westkentuckystar.com
Body of missing man found near Lake Barkley Marina
A report of a person missing near the Lake Barkley Marina spurred a water search on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. WKDZ reported that the body of 62-year-old Mark Younger of Bandera, Texas was located on Saturday morning. Younger had last been seen jumping into the lake from a pontoon. Trigg...
KFVS12
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for teen reported missing in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says 15-year-old Jayda Williams, who is African American, was last seen wearing a light gray long-sleeved shirt and light gray pajama shorts, but she may be wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Williams has a nose piercing as well.
clarksvillenow.com
Landfill catches fire in western Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Fire Chief Ed Baggett said it took nearly an hour and a half for firefighters to put out a fire Thursday night at the Bi-County Landfill. “The garbage on top of the hill caught fire at around 9:24 p.m. last night,” Baggett....
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street at the intersection of Morningside Drive sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car on Morningside Drive attempted to cross South Virginia Street and pulled into the path of a northbound car. A passenger in the car on South...
3 in custody after shots fired at West Creek High School during football game
No one was hurt after shots were reportedly fired on a Clarksville high school campus.
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
wpsdlocal6.com
Dream Home winner shares her story
"I give them money, and they give hope." Dream Home winner shares her story Local 6. Pamela Riley, a retired research scientist from Mayfield, was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home on Sunday.
WSMV
Two women and dog rescued from apartment fire
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters rescued two people from an apartment fire Friday afternoon. Officials said two units from Stations four, three, and one were on the scene of a structure fire at the Regency Square Apartments located at 1761 Ashland City Road. Crews rescued two women who were...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lawsuit accuses McCracken County deputy of excessive use of force during arrest of pregnant woman
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputy is at the center of a lawsuit involving two Black women claiming excessive use of force. Local 6 was set bodycam video of the incident, which happened on Feb. 1. The lawsuit filed by Elayshia Boey and Vanessa Jenkins...
westkentuckystar.com
Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City
An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
wpsdlocal6.com
Closing ceremony for American Legion building in Mayfield held after the December tornado destroyed structure
MAYFIELD, KY - It's more than just a building. It's been a second home to generations of veterans in Mayfield. More than eight months after a devastating tornado, those veterans said goodbye to their post. The American Legion building in downtown is too damaged to be saved like many others...
wkdzradio.com
Police Ask For Help Locating Vehicle After Hopkinsville Shooting
Police ask for help locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville that damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm.
wkdzradio.com
Two Severely Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County severely injured two people Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker in the back of the truck. The crash caused the construction...
KFVS12
McCracken County student charged after threatening to bring weapons to school
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A student at McCracken County High School has been charged after allegedly threatening to bring a knife and gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the male student was in an argument with another student on the bus when he threatened to bring the weapons.
