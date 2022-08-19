ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors

There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle United v Manchester City – Head to Head

Round three of the Premier League sees Manchester City head north to take on Newcastle United at St James’s Park, where victory should take the blues back to the top of the Premier League. City have won their opening two fixtures and have a great record at the home of the Magpies. However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing on Tyneside as the stats will now show.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: keep rolling

Arsenal travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth looking to make it three from three to start the Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s new talisman, Gabriel Jesus looks worth every penny of the £45M it took to acquire him. Fun fact: this weekend he becomes the first player ever started on more than 80% of Fantasy Premier League teams. Fun fact #2: Arsenal have named the youngest starting XI in the league for the first two matchdays and look set to do the same again today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

There were all sorts of unfortunate distractions...squirrel!...surrounding the 2 all draw against Tottenham at the Bridge, but there was actually some football played between those distractions. Happily, we can acknowledge that the free-flowing and wonderful football was largely played by Chelsea. Although we came out a bit slow in the opening phases of the game, we very much grew into a dominant role and had almost 70% of the possession and a 1-nil lead at halftime. Somehow, contrivingly through the will of the PGMOL through inadequate use of VAR, we ended up dropping two attainable points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunderland show determination in overcoming their latest Championship hurdle

So far, the Championship has not been plain sailing for Sunderland. We’ve had everything from a late equaliser scored by a goalkeeper to a costly red card, as well as late sucker punches and real moments of quality. Saturday’s victory over Stoke City, however, showed that we are starting to get to grips with this league.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Reading vs Middlesbrough: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading will be looking to claim nine home points from nine this afternoon as they take on Middlesbrough, who haven’t made the best start to the season. Chris Wilder’s side are still likely to be in and around the promotion mix during the latter stages of this term, but still have a considerable amount of work to do in the transfer market in their quest to fire themselves back to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?

With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea, West Ham agree transfer fee for Emerson Palmieri — report

West Ham United’s pursuit of Emerson Palmieri in this transfer window has been one of the more fascinating tales as far as calciomercato stories go. They expressed an interest in the Italy international, stepped back over non-agreement of personal terms, then stepped back in two days later. Fortunately, for everyone involved, the tale appears to be heading towards its end.
UEFA
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

