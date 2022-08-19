Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will look to get off the mark in this season’s Premier League when Liverpool are the visitors to Old Trafford on Monday evening. It’s been a difficult start to the new campaign for Erik ten Hag’s United, following back-to-back defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.
SB Nation
Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors
There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
SB Nation
Chelsea confident on Anthony Gordon, close on Aubameyang, and moving for Rafael Leão now, too?
According to The Times, Chelsea are growing in confidence over the prospect of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon in the coming days. The Toffees have already rejected two bids of £40m and £45m, but we are supposedly planning a new add-on-laden offer that will exceed Everton’s £50m valuation.
SB Nation
Newcastle United v Manchester City – Head to Head
Round three of the Premier League sees Manchester City head north to take on Newcastle United at St James’s Park, where victory should take the blues back to the top of the Premier League. City have won their opening two fixtures and have a great record at the home of the Magpies. However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing on Tyneside as the stats will now show.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Is Jan Paul van Hecke any good? Blackburn fan Dan gives the lowdown on rumoured SAFC signing
He was sent off early on for us after essentially karate kicking Harry Wilson in a 7-0 loss to Fulham. We all thought his time at the club was going to be as a back up, but he broke back into the team and never looked back, winning our Player of the Year award.
SB Nation
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: The Opposition View | A return to Goodison Park after two decades
Coming off of two difficult losses for the Toffees, Everton will look to finally get things on the right track against Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest. With a win and a loss out of the first two matches, Steve Cooper’s outfit will look to continue shocking pundits and Premier League viewers alike even at the expense of the Blues.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Manchester City Preview: No-Concessions Clash
I would be lying if I said I wasn’t hyped against last season’s late game against Manchester City. Don’t blame me. Newcastle was coming off a loss to Liverpool at St James Park (by a slim one-goal difference) and visiting City at the Etihad after winning four straight games prior to that Pool defeat and already having avoided relegation. It was the early portion of May and the late portion of the Premier League season. In other words, you could smell the summer while bathing in PL-permanence waters and maybe defeat City on their home turf to help Liverpool in the two behemoths' race for the title.
SB Nation
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: keep rolling
Arsenal travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth looking to make it three from three to start the Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s new talisman, Gabriel Jesus looks worth every penny of the £45M it took to acquire him. Fun fact: this weekend he becomes the first player ever started on more than 80% of Fantasy Premier League teams. Fun fact #2: Arsenal have named the youngest starting XI in the league for the first two matchdays and look set to do the same again today.
SB Nation
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
After a challenging first couple games, Chelsea enter a sequence of eminently winnable games beginning with today’s visit to Elland Road. Three points here are already necessary to keep up with the early leaders as well. Tuchel has selected the exact lineup that the WAGNH community voted for as...
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
There were all sorts of unfortunate distractions...squirrel!...surrounding the 2 all draw against Tottenham at the Bridge, but there was actually some football played between those distractions. Happily, we can acknowledge that the free-flowing and wonderful football was largely played by Chelsea. Although we came out a bit slow in the opening phases of the game, we very much grew into a dominant role and had almost 70% of the possession and a 1-nil lead at halftime. Somehow, contrivingly through the will of the PGMOL through inadequate use of VAR, we ended up dropping two attainable points.
SB Nation
Sunderland show determination in overcoming their latest Championship hurdle
So far, the Championship has not been plain sailing for Sunderland. We’ve had everything from a late equaliser scored by a goalkeeper to a costly red card, as well as late sucker punches and real moments of quality. Saturday’s victory over Stoke City, however, showed that we are starting to get to grips with this league.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Reading vs Middlesbrough: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to claim nine home points from nine this afternoon as they take on Middlesbrough, who haven’t made the best start to the season. Chris Wilder’s side are still likely to be in and around the promotion mix during the latter stages of this term, but still have a considerable amount of work to do in the transfer market in their quest to fire themselves back to the Premier League.
SB Nation
Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?
With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
SB Nation
Talking Tactics: Michael O'Neill fails to emulate Sunderland as Black Cats win 1-0 at Stoke
Alex Neil deployed his Sunderland side in his tried and tested 3-Box-3 formation again in the weekend’s win at Stoke. The only change from the loss against Sheffield United was the suspended Dan Neil being replaced by Jay Matete. Corry Evans, however, did make a welcome return from injury and started on the bench.
SB Nation
Mohamed Salah Doesn’t Care About His Records, He Wants the Premier League and Champions League
Mohamed Salah loves playing against Manchester United. Liverpool’s Egyptian King has racked up nine goals and two assists against them in 10 appearances, and will be looking to push this record further. He is level with Steven Gerrard on goals scored against United. Ahead of Monday’s Northwest Derby against...
SB Nation
Editorial: Sunderland have proved beyond any doubt that they have the heart for the fight
It has been an excellent weekend for everyone connected with Sunderland AFC. With victories for our under-18s, under-21s, and the first team, plus a draw for the Lasses at Durham, the players and staff can be very proud of their efforts, and rightly so. During the past nine days we’ve...
SB Nation
Andy’s Player Ratings: Stoke City 0-1 Sunderland - Here’s how the Lads rated after today’s win
Not an awful lot for Patterson to do today, dealt with everything that came his way comfortably enough. A good afternoon for Gooch, was up and down the right all match and stopped Stoke from threatening that side. Luke O’Nien: 6/10. Defended well and had a good battle with...
SB Nation
Chelsea, West Ham agree transfer fee for Emerson Palmieri — report
West Ham United’s pursuit of Emerson Palmieri in this transfer window has been one of the more fascinating tales as far as calciomercato stories go. They expressed an interest in the Italy international, stepped back over non-agreement of personal terms, then stepped back in two days later. Fortunately, for everyone involved, the tale appears to be heading towards its end.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
Comments / 0