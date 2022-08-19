Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged with murder after Madison shooting
A man is in custody after a 'neighbor dispute' turned fatal on Sunday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Police: 3 suspects injured in attempted robbery, shooting at Huntsville apartment
UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery in which the victim knew the offenders. Two suspects who were transported to the hospital in serious condition are expected to survive, and a third suspect is still in critical condition as of early Monday afternoon, police said.
WAAY-TV
Neighbors' argument ends in murder, Madison Police say
1 suspect arrested after 1 victim was killed. A second victim is in the hospital.
Huntsville man sentenced to 19 years in prison for string of armed robberies
A Huntsville man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after a string of armed robberies in November 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning where four people were wounded. Officers responded to a shooting in progress call in the 4500 block of Judith Lane shortly after 3 a.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. According to police, three people suffered serious injuries. One person was reported with...
WAFF
Huntsville Police: 4 people injured in shooting on Judith Lane
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were shot early Monday morning at an apartment complex on Judith Lane in Huntsville. According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, officers responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene near Bob Wallace Avenue, the officers found four people shot.
WAFF
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
The Madison Police Department says that a victim of Sunday afternoon's shooting has died. Five candidates on ballot for Huntsville City Council District 2 (Part 2) Voters head to the polls in Huntsville, Scottsboro on Tuesday. Updated: 10 hours ago. WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting. Five candidates on ballot for Huntsville...
2 injured after ‘neighbor dispute’ turned violent in Madison
Madison Police Department responded to a shooting off Gillespie Road on Sunday afternoon.
WAFF
Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots. Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings...
Man who allegedly ran over police officer now charged with attempted murder
A man who police say intentionally drove his vehicle into an off-duty Decatur police officer Tuesday evening — an incident caught on security video from the officer's house — now faces an attempted murder charge. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
WAFF
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Savannah Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a Nissan Sentra. ALEA says that after the initial collision, Hamilton’s vehicle...
WAFF
Car crashes into Huntsville home, driver arrested for DUI
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road. According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home. Officers responded to the accident just after...
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
Man arrested after thought to have been hit by a car in Lawrence County
An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19.
WAAY-TV
1 year after being sentenced for murder, ex-Huntsville officer continues wait for appeal results
Saturday marks one year since former Huntsville police officer William Ben Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Jeffrey Parker. His attorneys appealed the conviction soon after. Fast forward to today, and Darby continues to sit in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility while his appeal sits at the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
WAFF
22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 19
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 19, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $181. August 16. theft of property-4th degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $200. August 18. criminal mischief-2nd degree; 3rd...
Decatur man charged with vehicular assault of off-duty police officer
An off-duty Decatur police officer at home with his family was deliberately struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening as the officer fired shots, according to Decatur police. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
WAAY-TV
18-year-old suspect charged in Decatur robbery
A Decatur teenager faces several charges after police say they linked him to a July robbery. Officers responded to the 1,400 block of 6th Street NW on July 24 where victims said property was taken from them at gunpoint by multiple suspects, according to the Decatur Police Department. Police identified...
WAAY-TV
Investigation underway after hiker's death on Monte Sano
Huntsville Police are investigating a hiker's death Friday on Monte Sano. The investigation is focused on the 2700 block of Bankhead Parkway. Police said the death was reported at about 6:23 p.m. Friday. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the hiker was on a trail on the...
Comments / 0