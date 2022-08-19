ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

Four wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning where four people were wounded. Officers responded to a shooting in progress call in the 4500 block of Judith Lane shortly after 3 a.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. According to police, three people suffered serious injuries. One person was reported with...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police: 4 people injured in shooting on Judith Lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were shot early Monday morning at an apartment complex on Judith Lane in Huntsville. According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, officers responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene near Bob Wallace Avenue, the officers found four people shot.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville

The Madison Police Department says that a victim of Sunday afternoon's shooting has died. Five candidates on ballot for Huntsville City Council District 2 (Part 2) Voters head to the polls in Huntsville, Scottsboro on Tuesday. Updated: 10 hours ago. WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting. Five candidates on ballot for Huntsville...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots. Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Savannah Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a Nissan Sentra. ALEA says that after the initial collision, Hamilton’s vehicle...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Car crashes into Huntsville home, driver arrested for DUI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road. According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home. Officers responded to the accident just after...
WAAY-TV

1 year after being sentenced for murder, ex-Huntsville officer continues wait for appeal results

Saturday marks one year since former Huntsville police officer William Ben Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Jeffrey Parker. His attorneys appealed the conviction soon after. Fast forward to today, and Darby continues to sit in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility while his appeal sits at the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 19

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 19, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $181. August 16. theft of property-4th degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $200. August 18. criminal mischief-2nd degree; 3rd...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

18-year-old suspect charged in Decatur robbery

A Decatur teenager faces several charges after police say they linked him to a July robbery. Officers responded to the 1,400 block of 6th Street NW on July 24 where victims said property was taken from them at gunpoint by multiple suspects, according to the Decatur Police Department. Police identified...
WAAY-TV

Investigation underway after hiker's death on Monte Sano

Huntsville Police are investigating a hiker's death Friday on Monte Sano. The investigation is focused on the 2700 block of Bankhead Parkway. Police said the death was reported at about 6:23 p.m. Friday. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the hiker was on a trail on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

