Ex-Sen. Waltz isn't sorry | Rep. Lucas' Nazi quote

By Kaitlin Lange, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Former Indiana state Sen. Brent Waltz was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment Wednesday after he acknowledged his role in a scheme to route $40,500 in illegal contributions to his failed bid for Congress.

But when IndyStar reporter Tony Cook spoke to him hours later, he didn't show any signs of remorse. Waltz suggested his prosecution for the crime to which he pleaded guilty was somehow akin to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, because he viewed it as a "political assassination," a witch hunt against someone who was a Donald Trump supporter.

"I feel a little bit like Abraham Lincoln at the moment," he said. "Not in a good way.”

Rep. Jim Lucas gets heat for social media post

Earlier this week, Seymour Republican Rep. Jim Lucas, known for his controversial social media posts, had posted a screenshot of a quote that he attributed to Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi Party's top propaganda official during World War II regarding the "big lie."

That provoked strong criticism from both Lucas' election opponent and the Terre Haute-based CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center

After the museum released a statement condemning him, Lucas drove there for a tour and to talk to officials, he and the museum posted to Facebook Thursday. The museum characterized it as a positive visit.

Holcomb defends abortion bill

For the first time since Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the near-total abortion ban, he spoke with press about his decision this week. As expected, he defended the legislation.

"The bottom line is that it's progress toward valuing the sanctity of life and expressing it through law," he said Wednesday.

When asked if that meant he wished that rape and incest exceptions hadn't been in the final version of the bill — like the majority of Republicans in the legislature, he said "no, it means we made progress, and it met my threshold of progress."

Republicans to nominate 2nd District candidate

Republicans will nominate their pick to replace Rep. Jackie Walorski in Indiana's 2nd District on Saturday. A dozen people have filed to run.

The two major questions we have:

  • Will the Republican caucus give former Attorney General Curtis Hill another shot at public office, after he had his law license temporarily suspended in 2020 over allegations that he groped four women?
  • Will they ignored the wishes of Walorski's husband and mother, who have endorsed Rudy Yakym?

We'll let you know on Saturday.

Should Mitch Daniels run for governor again?

If you said yes, than you agree with some of Mitch Daniels' former aides.

Christine Luther Hurst, who was communications director for Daniels' 2004 campaign, and Ben Ledo, who was Daniels' personal driver during his 2004 campaign, filed a statement of organization on Aug. 10 for the PAC called "Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch 2024." The purpose behind the PAC is simply stated as "We are encouraging Mitch Daniels to run for governor in 2024."

They said they created the PAC without Daniels' blessing, and Daniels hasn't weighed in on whether he's considering it.

Pete Buttigieg is back in Indiana

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be speaking in French Lick today at the Indiana Democratic Editorial Association meeting, state Democrats' big annual event.

Hoosier Politics is compiled and written by the IndyStar politics and government team. Send us tips or let us know what you think of the newsletter by emailing Kaitlin.Lange@IndyStar.com.

