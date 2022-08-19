Bicyclist hit by truck near bike path in Lawrence Township

LAWRENCE TWP. ‒ A bicyclist riding near a bike path in the 2000 block of Ben Fulton Road NW was seriously injured when he was struck by a truck Thursday, investigators said.

North Lawrence Twp. Fire Department arrived around 6:42 p.m. to help the 64-year-old man.

Crews arrived within four minutes, North Lawrence Fire Lt. Brandon Johnston said.

"The man was transported to Aultman Hospital with life-threatening injuries," Johnston said.

Suzie Ziegler, 39, of Massillon, was biking with her 14-year-old daughter when they heard the sound of a vehicle braking hard about 50 yards away.

"My daughter turned her head and saw a truck with something flying up in the air collide," Ziegler told the Canton Repository.

Ziegler and two other cyclists rushed to the man's side, and a nurse from the area showed up. The group made a tourniquet for his arm while the nurse watched his vital signs, Ziegler said.

The truck driver remained at the scene.

The man’s family returned to the crash site Friday morning in search of a missing personal belonging. They declined to comment.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist